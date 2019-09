16 More Profitable Companies That Pay Almost Nothing In Taxes

Photo: AP

General Electric managed the remarkable task of paying absolutely no taxes on U.S. profits of $5.1 billion.They’re not the only tax dodgers.



Over 100 companies on the S&P500 paid less than 20 per cent in taxes, according to a study by Capital IQ and the NYT. That’s not even counting 37 companies like Citigroup and AIG that received more in tax credits than they paid. All this thanks to loopholes in the immensely complicated tax code.

America’s corporate tax rate is supposed to be 35 per cent.

We tracked down the data from Capital IQ to identify 16 more large, profitable corporations that pay less than 5 per cent in taxes.

