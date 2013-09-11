This Cold-War Era Bunker In Las Vegas Is The Suburban Dream, Built Entirely Underground

40 years ago, Atomic war seemed imminent to most Americans.

It’s estimated that 200,000 fall-out shelters were built in the U.S. during the ’60s and ’70s as people scrambled to prepare for the worst.

But some bunkers were decidedly more lavish than others.

Take 3970 Spencer Street in Las Vegas, for instance. The two-bedroom home is located in a 40-foot-by-46-foot room that’s roughly 25 feet below ground.

It’s a virtual relic of 1970s suburbia, complete with a “backyard,” swimming pool, two-bedroom guest house, dance floor, and a built-in barbecue grill. There’s even a 360-degree mural of what life looked like above ground.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal, which visited the home this summer, reports that it was designed in 1978 by a man named Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who built these types of shelters for a living with his company Underground World Home, Inc.

It’s currently on the market for $US1.6 million through Kingly Properties LLC, according to real estate listing website Redfin.

