This Cold-War Era Bunker In Las Vegas Is The Suburban Dream, Built Entirely Underground

Megan Willett
Backyard underground bunkerCourtesy of Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal

40 years ago, Atomic war seemed imminent to most Americans.

It’s estimated that 200,000 fall-out shelters were built in the U.S. during the ’60s and ’70s as people scrambled to prepare for the worst.

But some bunkers were decidedly more lavish than others.

Take 3970 Spencer Street in Las Vegas, for instance. The two-bedroom home is located in a 40-foot-by-46-foot room that’s roughly 25 feet below ground.

It’s a virtual relic of 1970s suburbia, complete with a “backyard,” swimming pool, two-bedroom guest house, dance floor, and a built-in barbecue grill. There’s even a 360-degree mural of what life looked like above ground.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal, which visited the home this summer, reports that it was designed in 1978 by a man named Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who built these types of shelters for a living with his company Underground World Home, Inc.

It’s currently on the market for $US1.6 million through Kingly Properties LLC, according to real estate listing website Redfin.

Welcome to 3970 Spencer Street. There's a two-story home above ground with a four-car garage.

There's also a turbine ventilation unit as well as air conditioning units hidden behind boulders around the one-acre lot.

But the real magic happens when you get below ground via an elevator or staircase accessed through the caretaker house.

Welcome to the backyard!

It has a pool.

And a secret grill hidden in a nearby boulder that's perfect for barbecuing. It vents through the tree behind it.

There are also a few holes for those into playing a round of golf.

Inside, it has soaring ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace.

The décor doesn't date the place at all.

The bunker has two bedrooms in the main home, as well as a two-bedroom guest house.

Imagine unwinding in the master bedroom's deluxe soaking tub while nuclear war wages on above your head.

For entertaining purposes, there's a wet bar set-up, too.

And a washer and dryer in the laundry room.

The kitchen has an island, refrigerator, and pink tile floor. The kitchen sink window has a view into the backyard.

And what a view it is.

Check out the wildlife.

It's like you're not underground at all.

There's also a skiing scene so the seasons can change depending on where you look.

And the lighting changes with a flip of the switch. From an early morning dawn...

...to a lovely sunset.

Take a video tour of the home below, courtesy of the Las Vegas Review-Journal

