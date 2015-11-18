16 luxurious train trips that will make you not want to travel any other way

Trains may not be the fastest mode of travel, but, they can be the most memorable. From their luxurious interiors to the breathtaking scenery going by outside the window, trains can transform any trip into a nostalgic journey.
As Mark Smith, a British travel writer, told the Herald Sun, “A great train ride is that triple combination of the scenery outside the train, the experience inside the train and the people you meet and things that happen on that specific trip which make it memorable.”
These 16 train journeys will whisk you away from one country to the next, while you dine on fine meals and watch the countryside roll by. You’ll soon realise why, for many, the only real travel is by train.
The Glacier Express takes passengers across 80 miles in the Swiss Alps at an altitude of 6,670 feet.
The train takes travellers from St. Moritz to Zermatt, Switzerland's two most famous ski resorts. The trip is 7 1/2 hours across 291 bridges and through 91 tunnels.
The Palace on Wheels travels to the various forts and palaces in Rajasthan, India. The journey begins in New Delhi and takes seven days.
The coaches of the train were originally meant to be the personal railway coaches of the princely rulers of various states in India.
The three-day journey provides room for excursions in the Australian outback. One-way fares range from $900-$3,500.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.