16 Insightful Quotes That Give You A Deeper Appreciation For What Motivates Billionaire Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest

Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest is one of Australia’s most influential businessmen, emerging from lucrative mining boom as one of the resources sector’s top dogs.

A country kid from the Pilbara, Forrest has always passionately advocated for equality in the workplace and life.

His determination to abolish slavery across the world materialised in 2012 when he launched the Walk Free Foundation with his wife, and again this year when he established the Global Freedom Network. The organisations aim to eradicate modern slavery and human trafficking across the world.

He is the 6th richest person in the country with an estimated wealth of $5.8 billion, according to BRW, and was formerly the at the top of that list in 2008 when his net worth peaked at $12.7 billion.

Today Fortescue posted a record profit of $US2.7 billion, up 56% year-on-year.

Twiggy has also been an active campaigner against the proposed mining tax, saying it would cripple the economy and cost jobs by turning investors off new mining projects.

Here are some quotes from the man himself on attitude, work, equality and life.

On determination 'The natural fire of human endeavor and determination burns brightly in the hearts of all people.' Forrest speaking at The Commonwealth Day Observance at Westminster Abbey on employment and the importance of ending human slavery. (March 12, 2012) On being a normal guy 'I am such a normal bloke, just having a real crack.' - Forrest in the lead-up to an interview for a profile for Business Day (June 12, 2010) On Fortescue's culture 'You wouldn’t do some of these ideas in a normal company… But they’re perfect for Fortescue because of who we are - just an extended large family company.' - Forrest is quoted on Quotewise (date unknown) On watching financial markets 'I look at that (financial markets) and I think it helped but the I think the major thing in developing any large project or company is simple common sense.' - Forrest in a Four Corners interview on his time as the CEO of Anaconda from 1995 to 2001 (August 12, 2002) On helping the unemployed 'If you throw money and not opportunity, if you throw money instead of training, if you throw money instead of education, then you give them a fairly bedded path to destruction.' - Forrest on Australian Employment Covenant campaigns to have businesses hire indigenous Australians (2013) On philanthropy 'In Chinese calligraphy, the symbol for 'philanthropy' has the character for the heart at its centre, perfectly describing that which a civil society is about.' - Forrest addressing to the BOAO Forum in China (April, 2012) On his connection with the country 'I loved the bush but knew that I had to carve out my own future. If I was ever going to be able to return to the bush I had to be successful in the city.' -Forrest talking to The Centre for Social Impact (May 19, 2011) On his motivations 'I haven't been motivated by wealth, I've found in my experience from my friends who are very wealthy that it is a very isolated force.' - Forrest in a Four Corners interview on his time as the CEO of Anaconda from 1995 to 2001 (August 12, 2002) On charity 'Writing a charity cheque on its own doesn’t guarantee a better life for others, but combining it with your leadership definitely will.' - Forrest addressing to the BOAO Forum in China (April, 2012) On employment 'Employment is the only way to the equality of opportunity every just society craves.' - Forrest speaking at The Commonwealth Day Observance at Westminster Abbey on employment and the importance of ending human slavery. (March 12, 2012) On the need to end slavery 'You see the complete hopelessness in the eyes (of enslaved people). It's like 'I'm stuck, I will never get help, I am dirt'. Then you know that you can't rest until you free them.' - Forrest said at the launch of the Global Freedom Network, an organisation aimed at ending slavery led by the Pope, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Grand Imam of al-Azhar in Egypt. (Mach, 2013) On perseverance 'When you’re completely defeated in every other direction, you have to go straight ahead.' -Forrest is quoted by Australian Inspiration (date unknown) On independence 'The overwhelming power of standing on your own two feet replaces despondency with pride; despair with dynamism; low expectations with the confident hope of an independent future... The individual’s thirst for further education accompanies a new hunger for greater success. Disparity becomes a memory.' - Forrest speaking at The Commonwealth Day Observance at Westminster Abbey on employment and the importance of ending human slavery. (March 12, 2012) On helping the less forunate 'It doesn’t take binoculars to look far to see our mission is far from complete: Hundreds of millions of people can’t meet their basic needs ‐ or realising anything like their full potential.' - Forrest addressing to the BOAO Forum in China (April, 2012) On changing the world 'It’s that wonderful adage that if you ever think that a few good people can’t change the world, then indeed it’s the only thing which ever does... that’s how we drive Fortescue very effectively.' - Forrest is quoted on Quotewise (date unknown) On doing what he loves 'You remove heavy metals out of the ground and you turn that into tables and houses and bridges and dreams for people in the developing world. I love doing that.' - Forrest is quoted by Australian Inspiration (date unknown)

