16 injured, 7 taken to hospital after an explosion in Sydney

Chinatown, Sydney. Photo: Sydney.com/ Destination NSW.

Sixteen people have been injured and seven taken to hospital after an explosion in a building in Haymarket, in Sydney’s Chinatown.

The explosion occurred in the loading dock of the building’s food court at around 7.40pm on Tuesday.

200 people were evacuated from the building, on the corner of Little Hay Street and Sussex Street, as a precaution.

Superintendent Paul Johnstone from Fire and Rescue NSW said the explosion blew out a roller shutter door, injuring people in the immediate vicinity but the fire was contained after emergency sprinklers were activated.

Emergency services will continue to monitor a gas leak in the building until it has been resolved.

The Sydney Morning Herald has more here.

