16 Hidden Secrets In Pixar And Disney Movies That Actually Exist In Real Life

Disney’s newest film, “Big Hero 6,” opens this week.

And some eagle-eyed viewers have already spotted some Easter eggs in the trailer that was released over the summer.

An Easter egg, as it relates to movies, is when the movie’s creators hide something in the film that’s an intentional inside joke.

John Lasseter, cofounder of Pixar and now overseer of all animation projects at Disney, is no stranger to the Easter egg world. Both of the companies he’s led, particularly Pixar, have included dozens of Easter eggs in their movies. There’s even something called the Pixar Theory, where all the Pixar characters live in the same universe.

Some Easter eggs are based on real-world locations. There are obvious ones — in the beginning of the 2006 movie “Cars,” the announcer says the entire town of Emeryville will be closed for the race; Pixar Studios is in Emeryville, California — but some Easter eggs aren’t so obvious.

Pixar just announced another sequel to “Toy Story” during Disney’s Q4 conference call. It will come out in June 2017, so it’s a sure bet that even more Easter eggs are on their way.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.