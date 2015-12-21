16 gifts that the modern gentleman actually wants this year

What do you get for the man that has everything he needs? Easy. You get him something he didn’t know he needed.

Buying for men is difficult. They might not always have a wish list ready, so you’re often stuck guessing.

Guess no more. We have a list of gifts that the modern gentleman in your life will, no doubt, love.

From his new favourite whiskey to a watch that will last years longer than anything with an Apple logo on it, these are 16 items he didn’t even know he needed.

You can take all the credit. We won’t tell.

A whiskey he's never heard of -- but will love. Widow Jane Widow Jane is an award-winning bourbon whiskey distilled right in Brooklyn. It's aged 8 years with deep cherry notes and a light tannic finish. It will likely be his new favourite. Price: $65 And a set of nice drinking glasses to go along with it. Snowe New direct-to-consumer ecommerce brand Snowe bypasses the department store to offer well-designed, quality home goods online. These short tumbler glasses are a handsome add to any bar set. They're made from beautiful crystalline glass with a weighted bottom, but they're still durable and dishwasher-safe. Price: $60 A duffle bag that will last him his entire life. Filson Sure, he probably already has a duffel bag. But it's likely an Adidas sports one he used to take to lacrosse practice in college. He deserves an upgrade that's no less rugged. Filson makes virtually indestructible products that will last him his entire life -- and then some. Oh, and they're quite handsome, too. Price: $345 Cashmere lined gloves to keep his hands toasty through the winter. Mr. Porter There's nothing worse than cold hands. Avoid that whole situation by giving him a pair of Want Les Essentiels gloves that are both handsome (leather and suede) and comfortable as hell (cashmere-lined). His hands will thank you, even if he doesn't. Price: $295 If you're thinking of getting him an Apple Watch, don't bother. Amazon.com Don't bother with any kind of electronic gadgets or gizmos for his wrist. What he needs is a Swiss-made timepiece with a classic, enduring design that will last him forever. Hamilton makes fantastic watches, and the Pioneer Silver Automatic is one of our favourites. It's both stylish and evergreen. Price: $679 A dopp kit is something every man needs, but wouldn't think to buy himself. Mr Porter A dopp kit isn't necessarily on every guy's to-buy list, but it's more useful than it's usually given credit for. Not only does it provide an excellent carrying case for shaving tools, toiletries, and skincare products, but it's a stylish addition to your bathroom countertop. He'll never need to use a quart-sized plastic bag again. Price: $195 If you're really fresh out of ideas, some stylish ties and socks will always do. Tie Bar Ties are a bit of a lame gift, but you can spice it up with these gift boxes from Tie Bar. You can choose your own or select from a colour palette where everything already matches each other. Tie Bar makes some of the best ties you can find at an accessible price point. Price: $99 A sweater blazer for versatility. Everlane We guarantee you it's something he doesn't already own, but he'll wear it constantly. The Everlane knit blazer won't quite class up an entire outfit like a regular blazer would, but for those times where he'd like to look nice but not quite 'dress up,' this piece is perfect. Price: $98 A pair of real headphones, because those Apple EarPods aren't cutting it anymore. Amazon.com The Bose SoundTrue in-ear headphones offer superior quality and the same call and control functions as the Apple version. He may not think he needs it, but it will definitely improve his life in ways he never realised. Price: $100 A pair of weekend pants that are as active as he is. Outlier Outlier is a clothing startup that's built a reputation on mixing technology and style. Their 60/30 Chino is named after the unique fabric blend in the pant (64% cotton, 29% nylon, 7% elastane), which makes it dirt- and stain-resistant, quick-drying, and able to stretch in four ways. The best part? They look exactly like regular Chinos. Price: $225 A pair of high-quality sneakers that cost more than he would ever spend on himself. Rancourt & Co Rancourt & Co. know their way around a shoe. When they released their minimalist white leather sneakers this year, guys in the know took note. Though their price point is higher than your average Nike or Jack Purcell, the investment in this made-in-Maine sneaker is beyond worth it -- and a relative bargain, compared to the pricier competition. Price: $260 He doesn't have a leather jacket yet? Fix that. Schott Leather jackets aren't just for bikers anymore. A clean, minimalist style like the racer from Schott is just the ticket for a night out on the town in the fall or spring. Price: $650 A new briefcase that's actually in style. Jack Spade Even if your modern gentleman isn't the type to bring a briefcase to work every day, a handsome leather bag still makes a great gift. It's perfect for any time he wants to make a good impression on someone. Price: $528 A grooming and skincare guide, because being a man doesn't come with a manual. Kiehl's Kiehl's President Chris Salgardo has compiled a lifetime of skincare and grooming advice into one fantastic reference book. It's filled with plenty of tips and hacks for men to get the most out of their skin, face, and hair. Though it is being distributed through Kiehl's, the book is actually product-agnostic. You won't find a single reference to a Kiehl's product -- just sage advice. Price: $22 A shoe care kit isn't the sexiest gift, but it's definitely one he'll get some use out of. Brooks Brothers The cedar box comes filled with all the most important shoe-shining essentials: two horsehair brushes, two horsehair daubers, two polishing cloths, and both black and brown shoe creams. His shoes will look as good as new. Price: $120 Because you're going to buy him socks eventually, make sure you get him the right ones. Richer Poorer If you're going to give him socks, at least make it a pair he'll love. Richer Poorer is one of the first names in luxury socks, and their interesting designs, top-notch quality, and enduring durability make them a perfect gift for the man in your life. Price: $16

