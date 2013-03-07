16 Famous Athletes Who Started From The Bottom

Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Despite advancements in scouting and player development, there are still athletes who fall through the cracks.We pulled out 16 of the most famous examples of this phenomenon.
They were all either undrafted or went to tiny colleges that pro scouts have never heard of.
After some luck and hard work, they rose up from the bottom and are now big names.
Patriots player Wes Welker wasn't drafted and got cut after the first game of his rookie year with the Chargers
Blue Jays hitter Jose Bautista was stuck in the minors for six years, breaking out 10 years after he was drafted
Soccer star Didier Drogba didn't sign his first professional contract until he was 21 (about five years later than most international players)
Cy Young winner RA Dickey taught himself how to throw a knuckleball after he failed as a traditional pitcher
2010 NFL rushing leader Arian Foster wasn't drafted out of Tennessee and started on the Texans practice squad
