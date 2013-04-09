16 Examples Of Tiger Woods' Insane Competitiveness

Regardless of your feelings about Tiger Woods, it’s undeniable that he’s one of the hardest working athletes in the sport.
His marathon practices, frosty relationships, and blunt quotes about why he plays golf have given him a reputation as golf’s most fearsome competitor.
We pulled out 16 anecdotes that show just how intense Tiger is.
He practices before and after competitive rounds, like when he was spotted playing in the dark at the 2011 PGA Championship
In his book, 'The Big Miss,' ex-coach Hank Haney claimed that Tiger was obsessed with the military.
Not only did he go on six excursions at Navy SEAL 'kill houses,' he seriously considering trying to join the SEALs before his agent talked him out of it.
His former coach claims that he injured himself doing insane, Olympic-style weightlifting exercises to get stronger
6:30 a.m. - One hour of cardio. Choice between endurance runs, sprints or biking.
7:30 a.m. - One hour of lower weight training. 60-70 per cent of normal lifting weight, high reps and multiple sets.
8:30 a.m. - High protein/low-fat breakfast. Typically includes egg-white omelet with vegetables.
9:00 a.m. - Two hours on the golf course. Hit on the range and work on swing.
11:00 a.m. - Practice putting for 30 minutes to an hour.
Noon - Play nine holes.
1:30 p.m. - High protein/low-fat lunch. Typically includes grilled chicken or fish, salad and vegetables.
2:00 p.m. - Three-to-four hours on the golf course. Work on swing, short game and occasionally play another nine holes.
6:30 p.m. - 30 minutes of upper weight training. High reps.
7:00 p.m. - Dinner and rest.
