16 Examples Of Tiger Woods' Insane Competitiveness

Regardless of your feelings about Tiger Woods, it’s undeniable that he’s one of the hardest working athletes in the sport.

His marathon practices, frosty relationships, and blunt quotes about why he plays golf have given him a reputation as golf’s most fearsome competitor.

We pulled out 16 anecdotes that show just how intense Tiger is.

He played with a broken leg and torn ACL at the 2008 US Open and won

He changed his swing in 2002 after winning 8 majors because it wasn't perfect enough

He practices before and after competitive rounds, like when he was spotted playing in the dark at the 2011 PGA Championship

All he cares about is winning, as this exchange with ESPN shows

He felt guilty about using an air tank while spearfishing, so he learned to free dive without one

He loved the military, so he allegedly tried to join the Navy SEALs

In his book, 'The Big Miss,' ex-coach Hank Haney claimed that Tiger was obsessed with the military.

Not only did he go on six excursions at Navy SEAL 'kill houses,' he seriously considering trying to join the SEALs before his agent talked him out of it.

When he was 14 he said he could be the Michael Jordan of golf

His former coach claims that he injured himself doing insane, Olympic-style weightlifting exercises to get stronger

This quote about why he plays golf:

He sent a motivational text to fellow Nike man Rory McIlroy during his slump

From McIlroy:

'He told me to get my finger out of my arse and win this week.'

He's obsessed with working out. He works out from 2 to 10 hours per day when he's not golfing

He has a crazy, 12-hour daily routine

6:30 a.m. - One hour of cardio. Choice between endurance runs, sprints or biking.

7:30 a.m. - One hour of lower weight training. 60-70 per cent of normal lifting weight, high reps and multiple sets.

8:30 a.m. - High protein/low-fat breakfast. Typically includes egg-white omelet with vegetables.

9:00 a.m. - Two hours on the golf course. Hit on the range and work on swing.

11:00 a.m. - Practice putting for 30 minutes to an hour.

Noon - Play nine holes.

1:30 p.m. - High protein/low-fat lunch. Typically includes grilled chicken or fish, salad and vegetables.

2:00 p.m. - Three-to-four hours on the golf course. Work on swing, short game and occasionally play another nine holes.

6:30 p.m. - 30 minutes of upper weight training. High reps.

7:00 p.m. - Dinner and rest.

He keeps a strict diet. He usually eats an egg-white omelet for breakfast

He doesn't joke around on the course

He fired an iconic death stare at his ex-caddie after their messy breakup

Despite his recent drought, he doesn't just want to beat Nicklaus, he still wants to win 20 majors

