16 essential terms every budding watch collector should know

Dennis Green, Samantha Lee

For beginners, the world of watches can be a mysterious and intimidating place.

But before you even start wading through the millions of quality watches for sale today, the first hurdle is knowing what you’re talking about. Let us help with that.

We’ve rounded up 16 of the most common watch-specific terms. If you’re looking to build a watch collection, we recommend bookmarking this.

BI GRAPHICS 16 essential terms every beginning watch collector should knowSamantha Lee/Business Insider

NOW WATCH: These are the watches worn by the smartest and most powerful men in the world

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.