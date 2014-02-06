16 Depressing Photos Of America's Latest 'Dead' Shopping Mall

Nicholas Eckhart Rolling Acres Mall

Rolling Acres Mall in Akron, Ohio, is the latest of hundreds of malls across the U.S. to lose its last retail store after years of trying to stay afloat.

A JCPenney outlet store was the last remaining retailer in the mall, until Dec. 31, 2013, when it closed down for good.

Now, the 39-year-old building will remain an eyesore until a developer takes an interest in the real estate and finds another use for it.

We have compiled some photos of the mall in its final days that were taken by Nicholas Eckhart, who has photographed dozens of dying malls and runs the blog Dead and Dying Retail.

This building opened in 1978 as a O'Neil's department store, Eckhart said. 'This was re-branded as May Company in 1989 and as Kaufmann's in 1993. This store was re-branded, a third time, to Macy's in 2006 then closed in 2008.' Rolling Acres Mall in Akron, Ohio The interior of the mall is crumbling to pieces from lack of upkeep. Rolling Acres Mall in Akron, Ohio

