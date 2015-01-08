16 Bold Covers From Charlie Hebdo, The Magazine That Was Attacked In France

Earlier today, gunmen stormed the Paris headquarters of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, killing 12 people, including Charlie Hebdo’s editor-in-chief Stéphane Charbonnet.

As the gunmen stormed the building, they shouted “We have avenged the prophet” and “Allahu Akbar,” leading many to the conclusion that the attacks were a retaliation against the magazine’s long history of provoking Muslims and other groups with controversial magazine covers.

We’ve collected a number of the magazine’s most notable and most controversial covers.

