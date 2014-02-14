The 16 Biggest Corporate Mega-Deals Of All Time

Comcast Cable announced today that it will acquire Time Warner Cable in a $US45.2 billion deal. Including Time Warner’s debt, the deal is valued at nearly $US67 billion which is what the Bloomberg data represents.

While this may seem like a mega-deal, its actually only the sixteenth largest in M&A history.

The biggest deal by far was the AOL-Time Warner merger at $US186.2 billion, which ultimately turned out to be a flop. The two companies split in 2009.

On the back of that announcement, we dug around to find the biggest mergers and acquisitions of all time.

We’ve clarified the deals where the names of some companies have changed..

The biggest deal refers to the AOL-Time Warner merger, Time Warner is the current name of the acquirer.

The second biggest deal refers to Vodafone Airtouch’s acquisition of Mannesmann. Vodafone Group is the current name of the acquirer.

The tenth biggest deal refers to Comcast acquires AT&T Broadband from AT&T.

The fourteenth largest deal refers to Citicorp’s merger with Travellers Group. The acquirer is now known as Citigroup.

The fifteenth largest deal refers to SBC Communications acquisition of Ameritech. The acquirer is now known as AT&T.

Note: We culled the data from Bloomberg. The list only goes back to 1998.



