The 16 Biggest Corporate Mega-Deals Of All Time

Mamta Badkar

Comcast Cable announced today that it will acquire Time Warner Cable in a $US45.2 billion deal. Including Time Warner’s debt, the deal is valued at nearly $US67 billion which is what the Bloomberg data represents.

While this may seem like a mega-deal, its actually only the sixteenth largest in M&A history.

The biggest deal by far was the AOL-Time Warner merger at $US186.2 billion, which ultimately turned out to be a flop. The two companies split in 2009.

On the back of that announcement, we dug around to find the biggest mergers and acquisitions of all time.

Biggest acquisitionsBloomberg/Business Insider

We’ve clarified the deals where the names of some companies have changed..

  • The biggest deal refers to the AOL-Time Warner merger, Time Warner is the current name of the acquirer.
  • The second biggest deal refers to Vodafone Airtouch’s acquisition of Mannesmann. Vodafone Group is the current name of the acquirer.
  • The tenth biggest deal refers to Comcast acquires AT&T Broadband from AT&T.
  • The fourteenth largest deal refers to Citicorp’s merger with Travellers Group. The acquirer is now known as Citigroup.
  • The fifteenth largest deal refers to SBC Communications acquisition of Ameritech. The acquirer is now known as AT&T.

Note: We culled the data from Bloomberg. The list only goes back to 1998.

