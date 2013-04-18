16 Beautiful Workspaces For Freelancers

Have you ever looked at those jazzy Google offices longingly and thought to yourself, “I wish I had a nice space like that?” Well, you can.



Thanks to LiquidSpace, which rents offices around the U.S. on an hourly basis, you can set up shop in some pretty swanky space. We’ve run through some of the nicest offices available for rent in this slideshow.

