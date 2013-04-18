16 Beautiful Workspaces For Freelancers

Jay Yarow
office space

Have you ever looked at those jazzy Google offices longingly and thought to yourself, “I wish I had a nice space like that?” Well, you can.

Thanks to LiquidSpace, which rents offices around the U.S. on an hourly basis, you can set up shop in some pretty swanky space. We’ve run through some of the nicest offices available for rent in this slideshow.

This space in Chicago has exposed brick and a view of the skyline

Bookshelves help section off space if you need a little privacy.

This space is the trading floor of the Minneapolis Grain Exchange

If you want to be surrounded by white boards, that can be arranged.

And here's the kitchen. It's not gigantic, but it's nice.

This Dallas office space is in a building from 1929.

Fancy chairs inside this Dallas office's conference room.

This is Blankspaces in Los Angeles

The exposed beams are a neat touch.

This office space isn't the greatest, but it's inside the Rockefeller centre, which is pretty neat.

This San Diego office space has a gorgeous patio to work on.

You can also be street side here.

Inside the San Diego space it's modern and industrial.

And finally, here's a modern office space in Miami

This is a wide open kitchen

It also has a good space to get some quiet for yourself.

And now for a truly amazing space...

Check Out Google's Crazy Zurich Offices >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

careers features sai-us