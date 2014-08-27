16 Australian Entrepreneurs Share Their Advice On Getting The Most From Collaboration

Dr Catriona Wallace, Founder Flamingo

Collaboration is absolutely essential for the success of Australian start ups, mainly due to the fact that we are miles away from tech hubs like Israel or Silicon Valley. Really we only have each other so its best that we collaborate from day one. And the best collaborations are with other start ups, not with corporates.

Here is what we have done - Flamingo is a customer co-creation and analytics platform. It’s new, it hasn’t been done before so no matter how much user testing we might do – there is nothing like having a real client fully implement the system and tell you where the product ain't working. So we collaborated with two women-led start ups, Her Fashion Box, led by Kath Purkis and Propellher, led by Danielle Fletcher and collaborated on how we would build the Flamingo platform into their businesses.

The learnings for all of us have been monumental and we have a brilliant product because of the collaboration. The women now have free software that enhances their businesses.

And along the way when we had to apologise and say, “So sorry that our fast automated customer journey program took you six hours to program manually”, they say “ No problems, our tech crashes each morning so the six hour programming was a breeze”.

We had tried to do similar collaboration with a number of large tech vendors and it was like sticking needles in our eyes to make anything happen. So we are all about start up collaboration – it’s a gift.