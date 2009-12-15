24 AOLers Who Took The Buyout*

Update: Bizarrely, the LinkedIn group is down. But people are still emailing us, so we’ll keep updating this list as we learn more.

Earlier: Before it spun-off from Time Warner (TWX), AOL (AOL) told employees it needed 2,500 of them to fire themselves.

To encourage employees to take the bitter pill, AOL offered both carrot (generous severance packages) and stick (threat of Q1 2010 layoffs).

Here are the 24 AOL employees we know of who took the offer. (We got their names from a LinkedIn group):

Ingmar Zach – Senior Manager, Search & Local at AOL Europe, London, United Kingdom

Milissa Tarquini – Director of UI Design and Information Architecture, Greater New York City Area

Alf Poor – Chief Operating Officer at Relegence. Leaving AOL to pursue a more entreprenurial role, Greater New York City Area

Muthukaruppan Annamalai, Software Engineer at Relegence, AOL

Frank Keeney, CSM – Senior Technology Manager, Washington D.C. Metro Area

Julio Hernandez-Miyares – Experienced and hands on Web Channel, Portal & Search Technology Development Leader at MediaGlow, Greater New York City Area

Ali Hasan – Senior Web Technologist at AOL, Greater New York City Area

Shannon Patrick – Sr. Product Manager at AOL, Washington D.C. Metro Area

Harsh Kalra – Independent Software Engineer, transitioning to iPhone and Mobile development, Greater New York City Area

Tina Allen-Kolessar – design evangelist | program manager at AOL, Washington D.C. Metro Area

John Stewart – Vice President, AOL, Washington D.C. Metro Area

Bill Knight – Vice President + Creative Director at AOL, Washington D.C. Metro Area

Grant Cerny – Vice President, Products at AOL, Greater New York City Area

Scott Robson, Editor-in-Chief of AOL Moviefone/AOL Television.

Bill Crandall, Vice President, AOL Music

Allison Bucchere, Vice President + Creative Director at AOL

Alex Shiferman, Senior Program Manager at AOL

Lou Mintzer, Technical Director, Software Development AOL Operations

Jerry Boonstra, Senior Technical Manager at AOL Inc.

Terence Fitzgerald, Content Strategist & Tactical Information Architect

Laura McGuigan, Web & Graphic Designer

Lara Rodriguez, Director, creative staff and operations

Steve Kusterer, Principal Systems Programmer at AOL, Washington D.C. Metro Area

Petar Canic, Principal UI Designer (recepient of AOL’s Top Talent Reward)

