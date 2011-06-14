Catch The 15th Annual Webby Awards LIVE On Facebook Tonight At 8PM ET

Watch The Webby Awards hosted by Lisa Kudrow LIVE on Facebook and YouTube Monday, June 13th at 8PM EST. Or watch The Webbys on the go directly on your iPhone or iPad by downloading the brand new Webby Awards app, available for free at the iTunes store.



Tune in to see 5-Word Speeches from your favourite Webby Winners and Special Achievement Honorees including founder of the “It Gets Better” Project Dan Savage, Webby Artist of the Year LCD Soundsystem, Webby Person of the Year IBM’s Watson, Funny or Die’s Adam McKay and Chris Henchy, Adrian Grenier, Anna Wintour, and Zach Galifianakis.

The show will also feature appearances by Daniel Radcliffe, Marlon Wayans, Ira Glass, plus special performances from Norah Jones and the Gregory Brothers.

Join us celebrating the best of the Web and watch with us and our Facebook Partners: Funny or Die, SportsNation, Martha Stewart, National Geographic, (RED), BuzzFeed, The Huffington Post, Groupon, Lisa Kudrow, Adrian Grenier and Netted by the Webbys. Tune in to YouTube the following day to catch up on all Webby Awards highlights, 5-Word Speeches, and more.

Find out more about Sponsor Posts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.