See What Happened At The 15th Annual Webby Awards

If you missed the action on Monday night, you can still catch the 15th Annual Webby Awards on YouTube! Here are some highlights:



Lisa Kudrow kicked off the big night with a few “innovative” pitches for Internet success.

Long-time friend of The Webbys, OK Go’s Damian Kulash presented the first award of the evening to Webby Artist of the Year LCD Soundsystem.

Daniel Radcliffe was on hand to present Vogue Editor Anna Wintour the Webby for Best Fashion Website. Wintour’s 5-Word Speech: “Sometimes, geeks can be chic.”

The Gregory Brothers with special guest Antoine Dodson brought the audience to their feet with a music performance of their hit single, “Bed Intruder Song.”

FunnyorDie.com co-founders Adam McKay and Chris Henchy took the stage to accept the Film & Video Artist of the Year Webby but were upstaged by Will Ferrell who broke Webby protocol with his “acceptance haiku.”

In line with the trademark Webby irreverence, Dan Savage made a creative use of his 5-Word Speech for the “It Gets Better” Project.

Other highlights include the first ever (RED) Webby award, Norah Jones’ performance of “Ain’t No Grave” to The Johnny Cash Project, and a standing ovation for Mohamed Diab and Amr Salama, who represented the people of Egypt.

If you missed all 5-Word Speeches, performances, and more — don’t sweat! Check out The Webby’s YouTube page to catch all the Webby action.

Download the Webby Awards app, available for free at the iTunes store, to watch clips from the show directly on your iPhone or iPad.

Special thanks to the Webby’s official Facebook partners: SportsNation, Martha Stewart, Funny or Die, National Geographic, (RED), BuzzFeed, The Huffington Post, Lisa Kudrow, Adrian Grenier and Netted by the Webbys.

