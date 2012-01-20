157-Year-Old Aetna Tries To Get Trendy With New Purple Logo

Aetna, the venerable health insurance giant based on a Victorian campus in Hartford, Conn., has given itself a makeover it hopes will make it feel young again.



The new corporate logo is in a modern, no-caps font and –unusually for an insurance company — is purple.

Financial institutions generally choose dark colours such as blue for their logos because they want to project their conservatism. Not Aetna! The company said of its new look:

Vibrant. Energetic. Flexible. It shows our passion for helping you feel confident in your health care decisions, fitting into your life, and making it easier for you to live healthier.

Siegel+Gale handled the redesign for the company. The agency’s solution is a far cry from the old logo (below), which featured a dark blue serif font and a roughly painted figure.

One thing is sure, the old logo was dated and the new one is modern.

This is the 12th logo in the company’s history.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.