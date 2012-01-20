157-Year-Old Aetna Tries To Get Trendy With New Purple Logo

Jim Edwards
aetna

Aetna, the venerable health insurance giant based on a Victorian campus in Hartford, Conn., has given itself a makeover it hopes will make it feel young again.

The new corporate logo is in a modern, no-caps font and –unusually for an insurance company — is purple.

Financial institutions generally choose dark colours such as blue for their logos because they want to project their conservatism. Not Aetna! The company said of its new look:

Vibrant. Energetic. Flexible. It shows our passion for helping you feel confident in your health care decisions, fitting into your life, and making it easier for you to live healthier.

aetna

Siegel+Gale handled the redesign for the company. The agency’s solution is a far cry from the old logo (below), which featured a dark blue serif font and a roughly painted figure.

One thing is sure, the old logo was dated and the new one is modern.

This is the 12th logo in the company’s history.

The 1860s

(Best image available.)

The 1890s and 1900s

1904 through 1964

1965 through 1996

Post-1996

2001

2012

See the Calvin Klein lingerie campaign that London's Orthodox Jews want banned ...

Model Lara Stone isn't popular in Stamford Hill>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.