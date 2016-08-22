$155 million: Twiggy Forrest's massive pay day from the Fortescue dividend bonanza

Andrew Twiggy Forrest and his wife Nicola in New York. Rob Kim/Getty Images

Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest has done very well from the return to normal dividends at his pure play iron ore company Fortescue Metals.

Forrest has more than 1 billion shares in the company he built. This means his dividend cheque for 2016 will total more than $A155 million.

The mining company today posted a 210% rise in full year profit to $US985 million ($A1.3 billion), smashing analyst expectations of about $US800 million.

While revenue fell 17% to $US7.08 billion, reflecting weak prices for iron ore, Fortescue was highly successful in cutting costs.

And the company has returned to its 30% to 40% dividend payout regime after cuts last year in response to falling iron ore prices.

Today Fortescue declared a 12 Australian cents a share final fully franked dividend, bringing the annual payout to 15 Australian cents, a ratio of 36% of profit after tax, in line with guidance of 30% to 40%.

Last year the payout was 2 cents.

Forrest personally and through his private company Minderoo Group Pty Ltd controls 33.32% of Fortescue. That comes down to 1,037,479,247 shares, according to the latest annual report released today.

A 15 cents a share dividend means Forrest gets a total of $155.62 million.

