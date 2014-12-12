155,000 People Are Without Power In San Francisco

PG&E is reporting that 155,000 customers are without power in San Francisco after a massive storm hit Northern California early Thursday morning and fried a Civic Center substation.

Officials are preparing for the possibility of debris slides and tidal waves as a result of the storm. As much as 8 inches of rain could fall over 24 hours, and up to 2 feet of snow is expected to blanket Sierra Nevada ski resorts.

Heavy rain is long overdue in California, which has been suffering from one of its most severe droughts on record. The storm, which is the biggest to hit California in five years, is being called Pineapple Express.

Schools canceled classes and residents collected supplies Thursday morning as residents anticipated a storm with high winds and heavy rain, the Associated Press reported.

Here are some reports coming out of California:

MUNI power is out, the streets are flooded. How am I expected to get downtown from the sunset!? #stormageddon #BayAreaStorm

— Jessica Christian (@jachristian) December 11, 2014

Eh, it’s just a little rain San Fran RT @rk: Hey guys this storm is kinda serious. https://t.co/u6i81vArc5

— Alyson Shontell (@ajs) December 11, 2014

PG&E shows most of Los Altos unaffected by power outages at the moment. pic.twitter.com/4WUObqWi3z

— Traci Newell (@tracinewell) December 11, 2014

