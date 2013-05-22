A Late Merrill Lynch VP's Historic Chicago Townhouse Is On Sale For $9.95 Million

The ivy-covered historic Chicago townhouse that belonged to a late Merrill Lynch vice president is on the market for $9.95 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The home located in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighbourhood was built in 1896, according to a listing from Rubloff Properties. 

The most recent occupants were late Merrill VP John C. Shelton and his wife Sandy Shelton lived there.  Sandy is still the owner, according to the Journal. 

“One of the most coveted properties on the Gold Coast. House has 35 rooms, 14 bedrooms, 10 fireplaces and 10 baths, 3 decks plus beautiful brick patio,” the listing states.  

It sounds like a dream home.  Now we’re going to take a photo tour. 

The house is located 1508 North State Parkway in Chicago.

The home is about 10,000 square feet.

There's plenty of living space.

The kitchen.

There's lots of light that comes through the windows.

The dining area.

A nice study.

There are 10 fireplaces in the home. This looks like a great spot to cozy up on a cold winter's night.

This looks like a guest bedroom. There are 14 bedrooms in this home, according to the listing.

The master bedroom.

The master bathroom. There are 10 bathrooms in this mansion.

The landscaping is lush and beautiful. This patio would be perfect for dining outside.

There's the pond.

