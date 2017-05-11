Medicinal cannabis trials are expanding in New South Wales

Seven more hospitals across NSW will take part in trials of medicinal cannabis for chemotherapy patients.

Health minister Brad Hazard said patients at Campbelltown, Concord, Royal North Shore, Calvary Mater Newcastle, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie Base and Wollongong hospitals will be able to take part in the trial, which is focussed on preventing chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, alongside Sydney’s Chris O’Brien Lifehouse and the Orange Health Service.

The announcement coincides with the release of the Review of the Medicinal Cannabis Compassionate Use Scheme by NSW chief scientist and engineer, Professor Mary O’Kane, who recommended the scheme continue for terminally ill people, while non-terminal patients now have access to legal prescriptions.

Hazard said the government was spending more than $20 million on research and trials, including a definitive study into the effectiveness of cannabis in helping people who don’t respond to other medications.

“We are working closely with the Commonwealth to continue to support doctors wanting to prescribe appropriate medicinal cannabis products,” the minister said.

