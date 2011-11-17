The debt as $100 bills

Photo: wtfnoway.com

The national debt has officially topped $15 trillion — currently standing at $15,033,607,255,920.32 according to the Treasury Department. With 312,619,508 Americans, that works out to about $48,089.15 per man, woman, and child.



Republicans are seizing on the occasion to brand President Barack Obama the “Undisputed Debt King.”

Democrats, are calling for new revenues to bring downt he debt, with @ThinkProgress tweeting: “The most effective way to get this number under control is to let the Bush tax cuts expire.”

