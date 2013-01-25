15,000 Crocodiles Escaped From A South African Farm On Sunday

Photo: AP

Fifteen-thousand crocodiles being raised for their skins and meat at a farm in South Africa escaped on Sunday and thousands are still running loose in the area, local newspapers report.Families are being urged to stay inside and one even had to be rescued from the roof of their home from swarming crocks.



“There was previously just a few crocodiles in the Limpopo River. Now there are many, ” Zane Langman, the son of the farm owner, told the local newspaper Bleed in Afrikaans (translated via Google Translate).

“We will catch them as the farmers call us and say there are crocodiles. In Weipe there are many and I heard there were crocodiles in Musina on the school’s football field. “

The floods were caused by heavy rains, which have killed 10 and left hundreds homeless.

