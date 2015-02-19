This is what a $1500 Monopoly board game looks like

Here’s something for diehard Monopoly and Coach fanatics.

In time for Monopoly’s 80th anniversary this year, Monopoly licensee and custom game design manufacturer Winning Solutions partnered with Coach to put out a $US1500 version of the classic game.

While at Hasbro’s Toy Fair over the holiday weekend, we took a look at the board, which is pretty stunning.

Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider When you’re done playing, you can flip over the game board for easy packing to reveal a leather top.

In a space full of My Little Pony toys, Play-Doh, “Star Wars” lightsabers, and “Jurassic World” dinosaurs, it definitely stuck out.

The board is covered in tanned vachetta leather.

The spaces, which are usually representative of street names in Atlantic City, New Jersey, are replaced with references to iconic New York landmarks and avenues including the Brooklyn Bridge, Madison Avenue, and Central Park.

The usual Monopoly pieces have been swapped out for ones representative of Coach history.

There’s a duffle bag, sculpted letter C, boot, turnlock, regular lock, Coach tag, a horse and carriage, and a baseball glove.

We were a bit confused about the reasoning behind the glove; however, it may be a nod to a limited line of Coach wallets that are made out of vintage baseball gloves. It’s probably also a hat tip to NYC.

Even the normal houses and hotels are incredibly detailed.

The board was officially released back in January and limited quantities of it are available in Coach stores and on the store’s UK website.

If $US1500 is a little steep for the limited edition, you can always settle for a regular Monopoly board which costs around $US18.

