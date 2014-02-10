This $US1,500 Electric Skateboard Is Basically A Death Trap, But I Can't Stop Riding It Because It's The Future

If you’re looking for a fun but sometimes dangerous way to get around town, the ZBoard electric skateboard is for you.

Leaning forward makes you accelerate and leaning back makes you slow down.

When you first hop on the ZBoard, it might strike you as a bit of death trap. That’s because it can go up to 18 mph.

But once you get the hang of it, you’ll understand just how badass it is.

It makes getting around town a breeze, and can be a lifesaver when the subway decides that it doesn’t feel like working that day.

If you’re more of a traditional skateboarder, the ZBoard might not be right for you. It’s not meant for tricks, and it’s not nearly as portable as a regular skateboard. The ZBoard is strictly for getting around town.

The idea behind ZBoard came to the founders while they were studying at the University of Southern California, where they realised that there should be a better way to get to and from class. (Disclosure: I graduated from USC in 2011, but I didn’t meet the founders until last year.)

Back in March 2012, ZBoard launched its Kickstarter campaign, and ended up raising $US278,767 — way more than its $US10,000 goal. ZBoard began shipping its pre-ordered products in October 2012.

ZBoard offers a variety of boards, ranging from $US649 for the classic model to $US1,500 for the Back to the Future hoverboard edition, in which the proceeds go to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Just this month, ZBoard graduated from 500 Startups, an accelerator program that gives startups anywhere between $US25,000 to $US250,000.

Let’s take a look at it below.

First of all, this thing is HEAVY. It weighs about 30 pounds.

It can get you around town, but in all honesty, it’s not that easy to navigate and turn.

This turned into a disaster really quickly, but simply because there are just far too many things going on in the streets of Manhattan.

Now, be sure to watch this video of how you should NOT use the ZBoard.

