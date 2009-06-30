The book is thrown.



Bernie Madoff has been sentenced to the max: 150 years.

The Ponz-father’s desire to get a mere 12 years was always a delusion.

The judge noted that there was no precedent for a financial crime of this magnitude, and that Bernie’s lack of help to the prosecution required the long, symbolic sentence.

Now that Madoff is finished, it’s time for victims and investigators to focus on these people next.

