How a 150-year-old painting is professionally restored

Milan Mako is a conservator at the Hungarian University of Fine Arts. He shows us how he restores an oil painting from the 1800s. This includes looking at it under a microscope, performing X-rays on the painting, filling in areas where paint has chipped off, cleaning it, and repainting.
