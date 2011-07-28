$150 Million Army Airship Goes Down Just Hours After Launch

The U.S. Army launched its new $150 million High Altitude Long Endurance airship in Akron Wednesday only to watch it come down in some Pennsylvania woods just hours later.



According to Akron’s Fox 8, the solar powered blimp went down in Greene County, about 50 miles south of Pittsburgh.

Intended to provide satellite type communications and surveillance above the Jet Stream, the ship hit 32,000 feet when an “anomaly” forced operators to abort the flight.

Photo: Lockheed Martin

