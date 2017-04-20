15-year-old footballer dubbed 'Japan's Messi' after breaking a J.League record with this viral goal

He may only be 15, but FC Tokyo U23 (under-23-year-old) attacking midfielder Takefusa Kubo is being compared to FC Barcelona forward Lionel Messi.

Like Messi, Kubo is small in stature and has a slight frame. He uses his low centre of gravity, fine balance, and extraordinary ball control to bamboozle opposition defenders. Again, just like Messi.

Don’t believe us?

Check out this record-breaking goal in Japan’s J3 League as Kubo beats two Cezero Osaka U23 defenders before lashing a powerful shot into the goal.

https://youtu.be/yZWialpMguY

It ensured Kubo became the youngest ever J.League goalscorer, beating Takayuki Morimoto’s 13-year record.

He first drew similarities to Messi when he received an invite from Barcelona’s youth academy La Masia in 2011, aged 9.

He stayed with La Masia for four years but was forced to return to Japan in 2015 when Barcelona violated FIFA’s international transfer policy for youth players.

Japanese newspaper Nikkan Sports kept the Messi comparisons going when Kubo joined FC Tokyo, but the player recently said: “I don’t like being compared to Messi but one day I hope to be like him.”

