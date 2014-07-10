A 15-Year-Old Girl Was Killed Trying To Stop Someone From Stealing Her IPhone

KTLA A sketch of the robbery suspect.

This past Saturday, a 15-year-old girl was killed when she tried to stop someone from stealing her iPhone, according to the LA Times.

The girl, who was identified by police as Rubi Rubio, was walking with her younger sister near the 1000 block of West Warner Avenue in Santa Ana on Thursday, July 3, when a man approached her and stole her phone. He had asked Rubio for the time, and when she pulled out her phone to check, he grabbed it.

According to Cpl. Anthony Bertagna, a spokesman for the Santa Ana Police Department, the thief immediately ran to a nearby Pontiac to escape, but as he began to drive away, Rubio jumped onto the trunk and held on. Witnesses reported that the driver swerved back and forth to get Rubio off of the car, leading to her ultimately falling off. Rubio died from her injuries on Saturday.

According to Bertagna, Rubio was a sophomore in high school and had gotten the iPhone as a reward for getting good grades.

The iPhone has since been recovered by the police, but they are still looking for the thief. The man is reportedly a Latino in his late 20s or early 30s, has a medium build, and is about 5’8″ to 5’10”. Anyone with information can call the Homicide Unit at 714-245-8390 or OC Crime Stoppers 855-TIP-OCCS.

You can watch this video from KTLA for more information:

