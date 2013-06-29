A 15 Year-Old Girl From Canada Has Built A Flashlight Powered By The Heat Of A Hand

There’s almost no real reason to own a flashlight now that all smartphones have bright flashes that work as flashlights.



However!

If, for some reason, you do want a dedicated flashlight in your life, a 15 year-old genius, Ann Makosinski from Victoria, B.C. has developed a new innovative version of the flashlight.

Instead of using batteries, the flashlight converts the heat from your palm into energy that powers LED lightbulbs.

Incredible!

The best part of this invention is not the flashlight, which, as we already noted is obsolete. The best part is knowing that a 15 year-old is already playing around with this energy technology.

Hopefully in the next 10 years she can do the same sort of thing for smartphones. Imagine just having to hold your smartphone for it to have enough energy to run?

Makosinski is a winner of Google’s Science Fair. For more winners, click here >



