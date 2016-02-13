A 15-year-old boy who allegedly hacked the CIA director last year has been arrested

A 15-year-old British teenager who allegedly leaked the details of tens of thousands of FBI and US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employees and hacked the emails of the director of the CIA was arrested on Tuesday, the Daily Dot reports.

A hacker or group of hackers using the alias “Cracka” broke into the email inbox of CIA director John Brennan in October 2015, Wired reports. The same hacker may have leaked data about 20,000 FBI employees and 9,000 DHS agents this month, according to Motherboard.

The attacks seem to be politically motivated, using the hashtag #FreePalestine.

The 15-year-old boy arrested on Tuesday in the East Midlands is suspected of being “Cracka,” the apparent leader of the hacking group “Crackas With Attitude,” Motherboard reports.

The identity of the teenager has not been confirmed, but an associate of “Cracka” told the Daily Dot that he has been released on “unconditional bail.”

The South East Regional Organised Crime Unit told The Daily Dot in a statement:

The South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) can confirm we have arrested a 15-year-old boy on Tuesday (9/2) in the East Midlands on suspicion of conspiracy to commit Unauthorised access to computer material contrary to Section 1 Computer Misuse Act 1990, conspiracy to commit unauthorised access with intent to commit further offences contrary to Section 2 Computer Misuse Act 1990 and conspiracy to commit unauthorised acts with intent to impair, or with recklessness as to impairing operation of a computer contrary to Section 3 Computer Misuse Act 1990.

Motherboard spoke to the hacker arrested on Tuesday, who denied being “Cracka”:

The teenager said authorities arrested him on Tuesday, and are accusing him of the attacks on Brennan, White House officials, and the recent hack on the Department of Justice, which resulted in the publication of the names and contact information almost 30,000 FBI and DHS employees. The alleged hacker, who declined to reveal his real name, said he refused to answer any questions from the police, and was subsequently released on bail after spending 7 hours in a cell. He also denied being Cracka, saying “I’m not who you think I am ;) ;) ;)”

