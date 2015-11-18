A 15-year-old boy has been charged with airline bomb hoaxes and hacks

A 15-year old boy has been charged with hacking offenses, Devon and Cornwall Police announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The boy, from Plymouth in South-West England, is accused of making bomb hoaxes against airlines in the US, and for targeting websites around the world with denial of service attacks — a way of overwhelming a site with traffic so it goes down.

He was charged on November 16 with five offenses — three under the Computer Misuse Act, and two under the Criminal Law Act.

He has been bailed, and will appear before Plymouth Youth Court on December 18.

This story is developing…

NOW WATCH: Clever ways to reuse your old iPod



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.