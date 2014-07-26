15-Year-Old Aussie Girl Maddison Elliot Breaks A World Record At Commonwealth Games

Maddison Elliot with a silver medal after the Women’s 50m Freestyle – S8 in London 2012. Photo: Clive Rose

Maddison Elliot has broken the world record in the para-100 metre S8 freestyle at Glasgow.

The 15-year-old from Maitland, NSW, broke down in tears after seeing she had narrowly beat paralympic star Jessica Long’s time by 0.31 seconds.

The new time of 1:05.32 has earned Elliot her fifth Games medal and second gold, having won gold in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay in London.

Many have been moved by the young girl’s emotional win.

Elliot has thanked her fans on Twitter.

My world record time was 1:05.32 in the women's Para Sport 100m freestyle S8 #Glasgow2014 pic.twitter.com/DPE4WUtUXb — Maddison Elliott (@maddi_louis91) July 25, 2014

Thanks to everyone for the congratulations. pic.twitter.com/Wrl9IOmvN2 — Maddison Elliott (@maddi_louis91) July 25, 2014

