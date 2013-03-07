The 15 Worst US Housing Markets For The Next Five Years

Photo: jrandallc via Flickr
Many analysts agree that home prices have bottomed out.According to the latest data from Fiserv Case-Shiller, National home prices are expected to rise 3.3 per cent in the next five years.
Of course, there will be many cities that see home prices lag behind the rest of the country.
We drew on the Fiserv Case-Shiller data to identify the 15 worst housing markets in the U.S.
The bottom 15 cities are ranked by the projected annualized change in home prices between Q3 2012 and Q3 2017.
We also included the median home price, median household income, unemployment rate, and the change in home prices since their peak, to offer a broader view of the local economy and housing market.
Note: The median family income and home price is for Q3 2012. Unemployment data is as of December 2012, and population data for the metros is for 2011.
Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017: +1.4 per cent
The Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos metro area has seen home prices fall 0.2 per cent since they peaked in Q1 2009. It has a median home price of $208,000, which is above the national median of $178,200.
It has a population of nearly 1.8 million, an unemployment rate of 5.1 per cent, and a median family income of $73,800, which is above the national median of $63,800.
Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017: +1.4 per cent
The College Station-Bryan area has a population of about 231,623 million, an unemployment rate of 5.3 per cent, and a median family income of $54,800.
Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017: +1.4 per cent
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area has a population of about 168,289, an unemployment rate of 5.0 per cent, and a median family income of $65,200.
Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017: +1.4 per cent
The Altoona metro area has a population of 127,099, an unemployment rate of 7.1 per cent, and a median family income of $56,900.
Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017: +1.3 per cent
The Laredo metro area has seen home prices fall 4.9 per cent since their Q1 2009 peak. It has a population of 256,496, an unemployment rate of 6.4 per cent, and a median family income of $40,900.
Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017: +1.3 per cent
The San Angelo metro area has a population of 113,443, an unemployment rate of 4.7 per cent, and a median family income of $56,000, which is below the national median of $63,800.
Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017: +0.9 per cent
The Denver-Aurora-Broomfield area has seen home prices fall 5.4 per cent since they peaked in Q1 2006. It now has a median home price of $273,000.
It has a population of about 2.6 million, an unemployment rate of 7.5 per cent, and a median family income of $76,200.
Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017: +0.9 per cent
The Denver-Aurora-Broomfield area has seen home prices fall 5.4 per cent since they peaked in Q1 2006. It now has a median home price of $273,000.
It has a population of about 2.6 million, an unemployment rate of 7.5 per cent, and a median family income of $76,200.
Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017: +0.9 per cent
The Midland metro area has a median family income of $67,500, a population of 140,308, and an unemployment rate of 3.2 per cent.
Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017: +0.7 per cent
The Naples-Marco Island metro area has a median home price of $265,000, down 50.4 per cent from its Q1 2006 peak.
The metro has a population of 328,134, an 8.0 per cent unemployment rate, and a median family income of $63,700.
Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017: +0.6 per cent
Ann Arbor has a median home price of $180,000, down 20.6 per cent from its Q4 2005 peak.
It has a population of 347,962, an unemployment rate of 5.3 per cent, and a median family income of $84,900.
Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017: +0.5 per cent
The Phoenix-Mesa-Glendale metro area has a median home price of $175,000 and home prices are 47.5 per cent off their Q2 2006 peak.
It has a population of 4.26 million, an unemployment rate of 6.7 per cent, and a median family income of $60,300.
Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017: +0.5 per cent
Elmira has a median home price of $106,000, which is below the national median of $178,200.
It has a population of 88,840, an unemployment rate of 9.2 per cent, and a median family income of $58,800.
Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017: -0.2 per cent
Home prices in the Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach-Deerfield Beach metro area have fallen 46.1 per cent since their Q2 2006 peak.
The median home price is $220,000, above the national median of $178,200. It has a median family income is $60,600, below the national median of $63,800. The metro area has a population of about 1.8 million and an unemployment rate of 6.9 per cent.
Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017: -1.0 per cent
Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall home prices are 48.4 per cent off their Q1 2007 peak, and the metro has a median home price of $206,000.
It has a population of 2.5 million people, an unemployment rate of 8.8 per cent, and a median family income of $48,200 below the national median.
Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.