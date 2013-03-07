The 15 Worst US Housing Markets For The Next Five Years

Mamta Badkar
Austin, texas

Photo: jrandallc via Flickr

Many analysts agree that home prices have bottomed out.According to the latest data from Fiserv Case-Shiller, National home prices are expected to rise 3.3 per cent in the next five years.

Of course, there will be many cities that see home prices lag behind the rest of the country.

We drew on the Fiserv Case-Shiller data to identify the 15 worst housing markets in the U.S.

The bottom 15 cities are ranked by the projected annualized change in home prices between Q3 2012 and Q3 2017.

We also included the median home price, median household income, unemployment rate, and the change in home prices since their peak, to offer a broader view of the local economy and housing market.

Note: The median family income and home price is for Q3 2012. Unemployment data is as of December 2012, and population data for the metros is for 2011.

Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, Texas

Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017: +1.4 per cent

The Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos metro area has seen home prices fall 0.2 per cent since they peaked in Q1 2009. It has a median home price of $208,000, which is above the national median of $178,200.

It has a population of nearly 1.8 million, an unemployment rate of 5.1 per cent, and a median family income of $73,800, which is above the national median of $63,800.

Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes

College Station-Bryan, Texas

Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017: +1.4 per cent

The College Station-Bryan area has a population of about 231,623 million, an unemployment rate of 5.3 per cent, and a median family income of $54,800.

Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes

Waterloo-Cedar Falls, Iowa

Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017: +1.4 per cent

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area has a population of about 168,289, an unemployment rate of 5.0 per cent, and a median family income of $65,200.

Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes

Altoona, Pennsylvania

Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017: +1.4 per cent

The Altoona metro area has a population of 127,099, an unemployment rate of 7.1 per cent, and a median family income of $56,900.

Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes

Laredo, Texas

Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017: +1.3 per cent

The Laredo metro area has seen home prices fall 4.9 per cent since their Q1 2009 peak. It has a population of 256,496, an unemployment rate of 6.4 per cent, and a median family income of $40,900.

Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes

San Angelo, Texas

Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017: +1.3 per cent

The San Angelo metro area has a population of 113,443, an unemployment rate of 4.7 per cent, and a median family income of $56,000, which is below the national median of $63,800.

Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes

Denver-Aurora-Broomfield, Colorado

Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017: +0.9 per cent

The Denver-Aurora-Broomfield area has seen home prices fall 5.4 per cent since they peaked in Q1 2006. It now has a median home price of $273,000.

It has a population of about 2.6 million, an unemployment rate of 7.5 per cent, and a median family income of $76,200.

Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes

Odessa, Texas

Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017: +0.9 per cent

The Denver-Aurora-Broomfield area has seen home prices fall 5.4 per cent since they peaked in Q1 2006. It now has a median home price of $273,000.

It has a population of about 2.6 million, an unemployment rate of 7.5 per cent, and a median family income of $76,200.

Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes

Midland, Texas

Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017: +0.9 per cent

The Midland metro area has a median family income of $67,500, a population of 140,308, and an unemployment rate of 3.2 per cent.

Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes

Naples-Marco Island, Florida

Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017: +0.7 per cent

The Naples-Marco Island metro area has a median home price of $265,000, down 50.4 per cent from its Q1 2006 peak.

The metro has a population of 328,134, an 8.0 per cent unemployment rate, and a median family income of $63,700.

Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017: +0.6 per cent

Ann Arbor has a median home price of $180,000, down 20.6 per cent from its Q4 2005 peak.

It has a population of 347,962, an unemployment rate of 5.3 per cent, and a median family income of $84,900.

Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes

Phoenix-Mesa-Glendale, Arizona

Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017: +0.5 per cent

The Phoenix-Mesa-Glendale metro area has a median home price of $175,000 and home prices are 47.5 per cent off their Q2 2006 peak.

It has a population of 4.26 million, an unemployment rate of 6.7 per cent, and a median family income of $60,300.

Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes

Elmira, New York

Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017: +0.5 per cent

Elmira has a median home price of $106,000, which is below the national median of $178,200.

It has a population of 88,840, an unemployment rate of 9.2 per cent, and a median family income of $58,800.

Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes

Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach-Deerfield Beach, Florida

Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017: -0.2 per cent

Home prices in the Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach-Deerfield Beach metro area have fallen 46.1 per cent since their Q2 2006 peak.

The median home price is $220,000, above the national median of $178,200. It has a median family income is $60,600, below the national median of $63,800. The metro area has a population of about 1.8 million and an unemployment rate of 6.9 per cent.

Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes

Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall, Florida

Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017: -1.0 per cent

Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall home prices are 48.4 per cent off their Q1 2007 peak, and the metro has a median home price of $206,000.

It has a population of 2.5 million people, an unemployment rate of 8.8 per cent, and a median family income of $48,200 below the national median.

Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes

Now check out the 15 best markets ...

The 15 Best Housing Markets For The Next Five Years >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.