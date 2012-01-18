15 Worst Corporate Logo Fails

After examining a recent spate of bad logo redesigns, we felt that it was time to reflect upon 15 of the most inappropriate and idiotic logo fails ever.



While designers have complained about DC Comics’ new (and overly complex) logo and Jenny Craig’s recent rebranding as “Jenny” — as Brand New put it, it looks “like a chick left her name and phone number on a bar napkin with only a red lipstick kiss at the bottom missing” — those questionable designs pale in comparison to some famous logo flops.

Sometimes companies quickly realise that a logo is a big mistake: Gap had a new logo for approximately one week in 2010 before changing back to their original design. (The switch back to the original was prompted by 2,000 negative comments on Gap’s Facebook page).

But that’s an aesthetic gaffe. There are some logos that are so blatantly inappropriate that we’re wondering how they got past the drawing board.

The London Olympics 2012 logo, which has been accused of resembling Lisa Simpson performing oral sex, is only the beginning of a series of 15 horrible logo designs.

