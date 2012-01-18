15 Worst Corporate Logo Fails

After examining a recent spate of bad logo redesigns, we felt that it was time to reflect upon 15 of the most inappropriate and idiotic logo fails ever.
While designers have complained about DC Comics’ new (and overly complex) logo and Jenny Craig’s recent rebranding as “Jenny” — as Brand New put it, it looks “like a chick left her name and phone number on a bar napkin with only a red lipstick kiss at the bottom missing” — those questionable designs pale in comparison to some famous logo flops.
Sometimes companies quickly realise that a logo is a big mistake: Gap had a new logo for approximately one week in 2010 before changing back to their original design. (The switch back to the original was prompted by 2,000 negative comments on Gap’s Facebook page).
But that’s an aesthetic gaffe. There are some logos that are so blatantly inappropriate that we’re wondering how they got past the drawing board.
The London Olympics 2012 logo, which has been accused of resembling Lisa Simpson performing oral sex, is only the beginning of a series of 15 horrible logo designs.
When London unveiled its £400,000 2012 logo design, the masses were unimpressed.
Some claimed that it looks like 'some sort of comical sex act between The Simpsons.' (Note the figure resembling Lisa Simpson).
Others opined that the logo resembles a swastika.
On the flip-side, Iran has threatened to boycott the Olympics since they believe that the logo spells out 'Zion.'
Pick your poison, but the logo seems to be a resounding fail.
This was the 1973 logo for the Catholic Church's Archdiocesan Youth Commission.
Yeah.
The concept is a sun rising behind a Japanese tea house.
The product is, well, less serene.
If this logo seems like a company oversight, then think again.
A-Style very intentionally created this dirty (read: buzz worthy) design.
In fact, the logo even came before the product did. After the logo became a guerrilla marketing success, the company began selling tee-shirts.
Coca-Cola wanted to teach the world to sing.
Apparently Sherwin Williams wanted to cover the world in blood-red paint.
The sinister 'cover the earth' logo was adopted in 1906.
Believe it or not, Locum is a Swedish property management company.
Gotta love the language barrier.
The Computer Doctors claim to fix your computer.
You have to go somewhere else to fix your leaky genitalia.
This one is more tricky.
Focus on the dancing children to see what makes the logo inappropriate.
(Via DeMilked)
We don't know what this logo is for, but we do know that that's one angry looking owl.
