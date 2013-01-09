The 15 Worst Companies For Customer Service

Photo: flickr/gmacklin

Some of the industries that Americans depend on most are plagued by bad customer service.Utilities, airlines, and cable companies are among the worst lead, according to the latest results from the American Consumer Satisfaction Index.



Limited competition and the fact that many customer interactions occur after problems like service interruptions help push those industry’s ratings down.

By far the biggest ratings drop was for Northeast Utilities, which left customers fuming due to long storm power outages.

The bottom tier also includes LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, which were only recently included in the survey.

