15 Words You Had No Idea Used To Be Brand Names

Earlier this week, we wrote about 20 brands so powerful you say them everyday.



We also pointed out that this is actually a bad thing for brands.

Brands that become common nouns or verbs are victims of “genericide,” a term coined by marketers to represent trademarks and brands that become used repeatedly in lowercase.

When this happens, a brand name loses its worth because they are so commonly used that people don’t even realise they’re brands when they make purchase decisions. And once a word becomes genericized, the trademark can not be renewed.

There are a few major brand fails where corporations neglected to renew their trademarks or have lost their marks to the English language. Once upon a time, words like “yo-yo” and “escalator” were strong companies.

