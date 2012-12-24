15 Of The World's Strangest Natural Phenomena

During the late summer, a faint, eerie glow can be seen in forests around the world, where bioluminescent mushrooms grow on moist, rotting bark.

The greatest diversity of foxfire occurs in the tropics, where moist forests encourage fungal growth. The newest varieties of glow-in-the-dark mushrooms were introduced to the world just last year, after being collected from Ribeira Valley Tourist State Park near Sao Paulo, Brazil.

To up your chances of seeing this one, hunt in the forest during its wettest season and move as far as possible from any artificial light sources. And if you happen to see a patch of glowing shrooms, don't even think about it --they're not that kind of mushroom.