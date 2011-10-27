15 Ways To Stop Wasting Money on Food

Photo: Frine

If you’ve ever grimaced as someone tossed away a slightly bruised banana, the fact that Americans are among the most wasteful consumers when it comes to food should come as no surprise. And it’s not just happening in our homes. Restaurants, office buildings and schools toss out tons of food on a daily basis as well, to the tune of 160 billion pounds per year, according to Jonathan Bloom, author of American Wasteland.



U.S. News & World Report has wrapped up 15 of Bloom’s best tips on how to be better about waste.

Here’s a hint: Using common sense can go a long way.

