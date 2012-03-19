15 Ways To Stop Procrastinating Right Now

Photo: emme-dk via flickr

Putting it off until “later” is not something uncommon we say to ourselves, especially when Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest are a click away.But when it comes to work, procrastination definitely has some expensive costs.



“The U.S. gross national product would probably rise by $50 billion if the icon and sound that notify people of new email disappeared,” Piers Steel, an associate professor at the University of Calgary told the Associated Press.

Understanding the causes and temptations of procrastination is the first step to eliminating it. We’ve collected a variety of insights from Psychology Today, WebMD and Lifehack on how to kick procrastination to the curb — at least for right now.

Schedule your time in smaller increments If your time frame is too far off in the future, deadlines becomes generalities. For example, if you plan on writing four chapters of your soon-to-be-published book in a month, it is not until the fourth week that you'll consider yourself actually procrastinating. Planning in smaller time increments will less likely lead to putting off work until the last minute. 'There is a difference between saying, 'I'll write one chapter a week' and saying, 'I'll write four chapters a month,' wrote psychologist Susan K. Perry in Psychology Today. Create hard-and-fast deadlines Instead of thinking you will work on your project for three hours every morning, determine when you want certain tasks completed. 'If the boss hands you an assignment, she doesn't say, 'Work on this each day.' No, she says, 'Have this on my desk by next Friday.' Source: Psychology Today Map out all of your deadlines on one calendar That way, you'll see that your tasks are all interrelated. If your task today affects your task tomorrow, you will experience an 'urgency to act.' Source: Lifehack Create challenging tasks If your tasks are too simple, you will lose enthusiasm which is definitely necessary for completing projects. Source: Psychology Today But not so challenging that they're not reasonable Although challenging tasks are needed to maintain interests, they should also be reasonable as to not discourage you -- which would result in abandonment before completion. Source: Psychology Today Switch up your environment If your working environment makes you want to snuggle up and take a nap, change it immediately. Source: Lifehack Adopt a buddy system Having a companion forces you to have someone else to answer to other than yourself. While it's not necessary that both parties have the same goals, it will increase your chances of completing the task if that's the scenario. Source: Lifehack Hang out with other people who don't procrastinate Hang out with people who inspire you. They'll infuse some of their drive and spirit into your work ethic. Source: Lifehack And people who are already living your dream Connect with people who have already achieved your dream and seek advice on how they accomplished it. Source: Lifehack Announce your goals to others If your friends and colleagues know about your projects, they are bound to ask you about them on a regular basis -- serving as an accountable reminder. Source: Lifehack Eliminate distractions Make it more difficult for you to procrastinate by taking the pit-stops out of the equation. For example, if Facebook is causing you to procrastinate, deactivate it for a short period of time. If email is the problem, turn off your automatic notifications. Source: Lifehack Force yourself to keep going When you feel your enthusiasm waning, put one foot in front of the other. 'This is similar to overcoming irrational fears,' William Knaus, a psychologist at American International College in Springfield, Mass., told WebMD. Reward yourself If you spend too much time on something, you may start to resent it. realise that hard work should be rewarded with a nice meal at your favourite restaurant or a trip to the movies. Source: Psychology Today When your plan is failing, RE-PLAN Some goals weren't meant to be achieved since we 'outgrow our goals as we discover more about ourselves' so the best action to take is to alter those goals to reflect your own growth. Take a step back and decide what it is exactly that you want to achieve and what steps you should take to get there. Source: Lifehack Stop waiting for the perfect time Keep in mind that your work space affects your productivity ...







