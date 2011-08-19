15 Ways To Stop Procrastinating Right Now

If your time frame is too far off in the future, deadlines becomes generalities.

For example, if you plan on writing four chapters of your soon-to-be-published book in a month, it is not until the fourth week that you'll consider yourself actually procrastinating.

Planning in smaller time increments will less likely lead to putting off work until the last minute.

'There is a difference between saying, 'I'll write one chapter a week' and saying, 'I'll write four chapters a month,' wrote psychologist Susan K. Perry in Psychology Today.