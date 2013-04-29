15 Ways Technology Is Reinventing Society

Technology has the potential to radically change the way we live, and even how we relate to each other as human beings.



Technologies like 3D printing are changing manufacturing and democratizing creativity. Mobile apps are changing our buying behaviour, with mobile commerce making up 20% of all e-commerce activity.

Nano-filtration is even changing the way we drink water.

At the same time, technologies like Google Glass are bringing the Internet closer to us than it ever has been before.

