JAILBAIT: 15 Ways Sports Stars Go From Field To Cell

Recently, it seems like professional athletes can’t do anything right off the field.

Football star Plaxico Burress went to prison for shooting himself in a nightclub. The NFL’s Michael Vick finished his incarceration for abusing dogs. And former NHL player Mike Danton was paroled after serving five years for plotting to kill his agent.

In October alone, Terreal Michael Bierria, a former Seattle Seahawks player, was charged with murder in Louisiana and former MLB pitcher Shawn Chacon was arrested on charges related to unpaid gambling debts in Las Vegas.

But pro athletes aren’t actually more likely to commit crimes that the average citizen. It just seems that way because of all the attention their cases get.

“I don’t think there’s any empirical evidence showing that professional athletes are more likely to commit crimes than the typical person,” says Michael McCann, a sports law expert at Vermont Law School.

Most players are “just regular citizens that follow the law and are as good or as bad as the rest of us,” McCann says. “We’re definitely skewed…because a handful of players get in trouble repeatedly.”

Geoffrey Rapp, a law professor at University of Toledo, says he hasn’t seen evidence to show there’s more criminality among athletes, but the cases that arise make sense. “We’re talking about people who their whole lives have been praised…for being violent.”

“It’s possible that athletes become a bit de-sensitized to the consequences of their actions,” says Rapp. Plus, when people are wealthy, they “tend to think they can get away with murder.”

But it’s wrong to assume pros get off easy.

Lisa Kern Griffin, a professor at Duke Law, says that while sports stars may be better represented because of their wealth, “I don’t think that athletes are treated differently in the courtroom.” Plus, all the attention can mean they don’t get off with small infractions that others may not be prosecuted for, says Griffin.

Regardless, athletes’ legal trouble can have a tangible downside: financial ruin. Statistics from a Sports Illustrated article this year showed how shockingly common losing a fortune is: By the time they have been retired for two years, 78 per cent of former NFL players have gone bankrupt or are under financial stress because of joblessness or divorce. Within five years of retirement, an estimated 60 per cent of former NBA players are broke. And numerous retired MLB players have been similarly ruined.

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”drive-drunk-1″

title=”Drive drunk”

content=”Drunk driving is likely the most common offence committed by sports stars.

In June, NFL player Donte’ Stallworth plead guilty for inadvertantly killing a pedestrian while driving drunk in Florida. Stallworth settled with the victim’s family and got a month in jail, two years of house arrest and eight years on probation — much less than the 15 year maximum, according to ESPN.

In basketball, Orlando Magic guard J.J. Redick (shown here) was arrested in 2006 on charges of drunken driving. Redick, then a 21-year-old Duke star, lost his driving privileges in North Carolina for 60 days, plead gulty and received one year of probation.

In golf, PGA pro Notah Begay served seven days in a New Mexico jail in 2000 after his second drunken driving arrest.

And it’s not just men. In July, WNBA star Diana Taurasi was cited for a DUI while in Phoenix during her trip home from a post game celebration, according to the AP.”

[slide

permalink=”pack-heat-2″

title=”Pack heat”

content=”Another common reason athletes get busted is for carrying guns.

New York Giant Plaxico Burress (shown here) was sent to prison for two years for having an illegal gun and accidentally shooting himself at a New York City nightclub last November — right after signing a five-year, $35 million contract.

Tank Johnson, the former Chicago Bears defensive tackle, got in trouble after a raid on Johnson’s home turned up six guns, 550 rounds of ammunition, and more than two ounces of marijuana, according to ESPN.

In September, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West was arrested after Maryland police officers pulled him over for speeding on a Can-Am Spyder motorcycle while carrying a handgun in his pocket, another in his pant leg and a shotgun in a guitar case strapped to his back., according to the AP. West, who has been treated for bipolar disorder, was charged with speeding and weapons counts; in Maryland, it’s illegal to carry concealed weapons and to transport loaded guns.

‘Atheltes are more likely than the typical person to be carrying firearms,’ says Rapp, the Toledo Law professor. ‘They fear for themselves, for their money — they’re have been a couple stories where athletes have been the target of home invasions — they tend to have guns on their person.'”

[slide

permalink=”rob-people-3″

title=”Rob people”

content=”Sometimes, formerly rich stars become so desperate they rob.

In 2008, O.J. Simpson was found guilty of kidnapping, armed robbery and other charges realted to a hiest attempt involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas casino hotel room, according to the AP. Simpson is serving nine to 33 years in prison.

In 2006, former star Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett’s (shown here) got a 7 1/2-year sentence after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery and carrying a concealed weapon. His holdup outside a Columbus bar was botched when he was recognised by people on the scene, according to ESPN.”

[slide

permalink=”fight-dogs-4″

title=”Fight dogs”

content=”In a well-publicised situation, NFL star quarterback Michael Vick went to prison for 18 months because of fighting and killing dogs.

Besides millions of dollars in lost salary, Vick (shown here) sunk his fortune into legal fees, fines and supporting family and friends, according to the Smoking Gun.

Rapp, the Toledo Law professor, says Vick likely suffered, not benefited, from his celebrity. He says similar dog abuse charges would have likely received a lighter penalty had their not been so much public outrage about the case.

Other atheltes who have faced dog fighting charges including former NBA player Qyntel Woods (who faced possible charges of dogfighting before pleading guilty to animal abuse in 2005) and the NFL’s LeShon Johnson, who pleaded guilty to three charges related to dogfighting in 2005 and is serving a five-year deferred sentence, according to ESPN.”

[slide

permalink=”hit-the-clubs-5″

title=”Hit the clubs”

content=”Problems often arise when sports stars go to nightclubs.

NFL first-round pick Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones (pictured here) has twice been suspended by the NFL for off-field incidents — including for the entire 2007 season — and was released in February by the Dallas Cowboys, notes the AP. Besides many other run-ins with the law, Jones was most famously involved in a melee and shooting at a strip club, but essentially got off. He’s now looking for work; Jones had signed a four-year contract with the Cowboys worth $13.3 million.

This month, Braylon Edwards, then of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, punched a friend of the NBA’s LeBron James outside a Cleveland night club, according to CBS. Edwards faces possible disciplinary action from the league, and was recently traded to the New York Jets.

In 2001, NBA great Patrick Ewing was involved in a legal mess surrounding Atlanta’s Gold Club. The strip club was accused of being or brothel and Ewing was forced to testify about the free sexual favours he got. Ewing said on the stand he received complimentary VIP rooms, dancers and sexual favours on two separate occasions, according to the New York Times. ‘I was told it was taken care of,” Ewing said.”

[slide

permalink=”hit-loved-ones-6″

title=”Hit loved ones”

content=”Domestic violence is problem for some athletes.

In September, San Diego Chargers linebacker Shawne Merriman was arrested for battery and false imprisonment of his girlfriend, reality TV star Tila Tequila, according to the AP.

In 2006, pro baseball’s Brett Myers (shown here) was charged for hitting his wife in the face during an argument in Boston. The charges were dismissed after his wife said she did not want him prosecuted, according to the AP.

In 2001, NBA star Jason Kidd was arrested after his wife told police he hit her during an argument over their young son. Kidd pleaded guilty to spousal abuse, was fined $200 and ordered to take anger management training, according to USA Today. In 2007, Kidd took out a restraining order against his wife, according to ABC, and the couple divorced soon after.

[slide

permalink=”throw-the-game-7″

title=”Throw the game”

content=”Sometimes, athletes don’t even need to leave the field to get in legal trouble.

Betting on the game has tainted major league baseball the most. The most visible example is the lifetime ban that Cincinnati Reds star Pete Rose got in 1989 for betting on scores of baseball games, some of which his own teams were playing in.

As ESPN notes, the evidence against Rose was damning: there was testimony that Rose had bet on his own players while managing; phone records to known bookies moments before ball games; and a betting slip filled out in Rose’s handwriting and covered with his fingerprints.

But that wasn’t baseball’s worst. In 1919, eight Chicago White Sox players are banned from the game for throwing the World Series. In 1921, a jury in Chicago acquitted the ‘Black Sox’ of conspiracy to defraud the public, but they never played again.

When ‘Shoeless’ Joe Jackson admitted to the fraud to a young fan, he reportedly delivered the now famous line, ‘Say it ain’t so, Joe.'”

[slide

permalink=”gamble-8″

title=”Gamble”

content=”Many pros like to gamble, sometimes too much.

Art Schlichter, the former first-round NFL draft pick out of Ohio State has had 10 convictions since 1995, most relating to his gambling addiction, according to Sports Illustrated. He’s currently serving a 15-year sentence in an Ohio prison.

Former NBA star Antoine Walker was arrested in July at Harrah’s Casino in South Lake Tahoe on three felony counts of writing bad checks related to gambling debts at three Las Vegas casinos, according to Examiner.com.

And in 2008, the Wynn Las Vegas filed a civil complaint against Hall of Famer Charles Barkley for failure to repay a 2007, $400,000 debt. Barkley quickly paid the casino, according to the AP.”

[slide

permalink=”skip-child-support-9″

title=”Skip child support”

content=”Having multiple kids with multiple women is another way athletes get in legal trouble. It’s not all the children, but it’s the possibility for bad parenting that gets them in trouble.

Former NFL player Travis Henry, 30, has nine children, each by a different mother, some born as closely as a few months apart. Henry says he’s broke, and cannot afford the estimated $170,000 in child support he owes per year, according to the New York Times.

Boxing champion Evander Holyfield (shown here) has grossed more than $248 million in the ring, but also came close to losing his Atlanta home because of child support payments believed to total $500,000 annually — on top of two divorces and several failed business ventures, according the the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.“

[slide

permalink=”impersonate-a-police-officer-10″

title=”Impersonate a police officer”

content=”A unique way to get in legal trouble is impersonating a police officer. NBA big-man Olden Polynice did it twice.

In 2000, the 6’10” Utah Jazz centre flashed an honorary badge from the Los Angeles Police Department after chasing a Utah motorist following a minor accident, according to the AP. ‘I’m Olden Polynice of the Jazz,’ he reportedly said.

In a separate case the same year, Polynice was charged after a West Valley City couple accused him of chasing them to their home and flashing an apparent police badge. Polynice allegedly flashed a badge and said: ‘I’m with the California Sheriff’s Office and I can have you arrested,’ also according to the AP.

Polynice was sentenced to 18 months of probation and ordered to pay $500 in fines and get counseling.”

[slide

permalink=”do-drugs-11″

title=”Do drugs”

content=”A small but sizable number of sports stars have abused illegal drugs, even though their bodies are their livelihoods.

Texas Rangers baseball star Josh Hamilton (shown here) began his career by burning through a $4 million signing bonus doing coke, crack and downing a bottle of Crown Royal a day, according to Maxim.

NBA player Chris ‘Birdman’ Andersen went through his $289,000 2001 signing bonus partying; in 2006, was kicked out of the league for two years for unspecified drug use, according to ESPN, losing his $3.5 million a year salary.

Pro football star Ricky Williams lost millions in salary when he failed drug tests because of marijuana use, leaving the NFL in 2004 (paying $8.6 million for breach of contract) and then being suspended for a year in 2006.

Olympic champion Michael Phelps was caught smoking a bong, losing his Kellogg’s endorsement deal, as well as financial support from USA Swimming, according to the New York Daily News.

Earlier, baseball star Darryl Strawberry had numerous run-ins with the law, serving 11 months in prison in 2002 and 2003 for probation violations stemming from a cocaine-possession charge, according to SI.

“

[slide

permalink=”deal-drugs-12″

title=”Deal drugs”

content=”Using them isn’t the only way players get in trouble with drugs.

USA Today has these examples:

Jamal Lewis of the Baltimore Ravens served four months in a Florida prison last year after pleading guilty to using his cell phone to try to set up a drug deal in 2000.

One of the most reknowned fighters in NHL history, Bob Probert (shown here) served 90 days in prison after being convicted of smuggling cocaine across the U.S. — Canada border.

Former L.A. Rams cornerback Darryl Henley was originally convicted of drug trafficking chargers in 1995 and in 1996 pleaded guilty to conspiracy to murder a federal judge and a prosecution witness. He was sentenced to 41 years in prison.

[slide

permalink=”juice-13″

title=”Juice”

content=”Two high-profile cases have shown that not all illegal steroid users don’t face serious legal ramifications because of lax oversight.

In 2008, Olympic sprinter Marion Jones was sentenced to six months in prison and ordered to perform 800 hours of community service after she pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents about using steroids, according to the New York Times. Jones was also forced to return her five medals from the 2000 Sydney games.

All-time home run leader Barry Bonds has long been accused of steroid use, and though Bonds is retired the legal battle continues. In 2007, Bonds was indicted for perjury and obstruction of justice charges as part of a federal investigation of BALCO, an alleged steroid maker. The trial in the case has has numerous postponements and likely won’t begin until 2010, according to the New York Times.”

[slide

permalink=”rape-14″

title=”Rape”

content=”High profile sports rape charges have drawn international attention.

Most famous is boxer Mike Tyson, who received a six-year sentence in 1992 for the rape of Desiree Washington, a 19-year-old beauty contestant, according to the New York Times.

In 2004, rape charges against NBA star Kobe Bryant were dropped after prosecutors said the woman who had accused him was unwilling to testify, according to the Times. The dimissal came after a yearlong legal drama that went all the way to the Supreme Court.

In 2001, Seattle Sonics player Ruben Patterson received a 15-day jail sentence and registration as a sex offender for the attempted rape of the family’s nanny, according to the Seattle Post-Intelligencer.”

[slide

permalink=”murder-15″

title=”Murder”

content=”Rarely, pro athletes are involved in a killing.

Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ray Carruth was sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison in 2001 for his role in the shooting death of his pregnant girlfriend, according to SI.

In 2001, current NFL player Ray Lewis and (shown here) avoided murder charges by pleading guilty to a misdemeanour and testifying against two co-defendants surrounding a street fight that left two men dead, according to SI.

And as noted in the introduction, former NHL player Mike Danton was recently granted full parole after getting a 7½-year sentence in November 2004 for a murder-for-hire plot, according to USA Today. Prosecutors said the target of the conspiracy was his agent, David Frost, but Danton just told Canada’s National Parole Board the target was actually his father, according to the Sporting News.

Former major league pitcher Ugueth Urbina received a 14 year sentence in 2007 for attempted murder in Venezuela. The then 31-year-old Urbina tried to kill five workers on his family’s ranch in 2005, according to USA Today.”

[/slideshow]

