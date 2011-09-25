15 Startups With $100 Million+ Valuations That Hardly Existed Last Year

Alison Gelb Pincus cofounded One King Lane

Many of the world’s most valuable startups haven’t been around for very long.Some companies with $100 million+ valuations were founded just this year. Others have been around, but didn’t receive any traction until a few months ago.



We compared this year’s Digital 100 list to last year’s and found the most valuable new additions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.