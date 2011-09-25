15 Startups With $100 Million+ Valuations That Hardly Existed Last Year

Many of the world’s most valuable startups haven’t been around for very long.Some companies with $100 million+ valuations were founded just this year. Others have been around, but didn’t receive any traction until a few months ago.
We compared this year’s Digital 100 list to last year’s and found the most valuable new additions.
Estimated Value: $100 Million
Founded: 2011
Business: A business platform where businesses can create, more rewarding work environments for their employees.
Location: Santa Monica, CA
More Info: About BetterWorks
CEO: Paige Craig
Investors: Redpoint Ventures
Analysis: Betterworks is a social platform for employees that rewards them and encourages collaboration. Last month, Betterworks raised $8 million with an implied valuation of $100 million.
Estimated Value: $100 million
Date launched: November 2010
Business: Photo sharing for iPhone
Location: San Francisco, CA
More Info: About Instagram
CEO: Kevin Systrom
Investors: Andreessen-Horowitz, Baseline Ventures, and Benchmark Capital
Analysis: Instagram is a photo sharing application that is receiving an immense amount of traffic. It is growing shockingly fast. In less than a year, it has amassed 9 million users.
There's no revenue model yet, but investors tend to get very excited about companies that grow their user-bases this fast. We therefore estimate that the company is worth $100 million.
Estimated Value: $120 million
Founded: Late 2010, launched early 2011
Business: Warby Parker is a prescription glasses online discount retailer.
Location: New York, New York
More Info: About Warby Parker
Co-CEO: Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa
Investors: First Round Capital, SV Angel, Lerer Ventures, Davis Smith.
Analysis: While margins for online retailers aren't huge, glasses are something that are purchased almost annually; Warby's product inherently encourages repeat customers. One of the sources estimates that Warby Parker has already sold more than 100,000 pairs of glasses in the last year.
Two sources involved in the financing and one additional industry source say that the $12 million round Warby Parker just raised was at an estimated valuation of $100-200 million.
Estimated Value: $150 Million
Date founded: Late 2010
Business: Social commerce company where celebrities launch lines and products.
Location: Santa Monica, CA
More Info: About Beachmint
CEO: Josh Berman
Investors: New Enterprise Associates, Trinity Ventures, Lightbank, Scale Venture Partners, Stanford University, Anthem Venture Partners,
Analysis: The startup raised $23.5 million in June at a reported $150 million valuation.
Estimated Value: $200 million
Founded: 2010
Business: personalised social magazine for iPad
Location: Palo Alto, CA
More Info: About Flipboard
CEO: Mike McCue
Investors: Venture Partners, Comcast Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Index Ventures, the Chernin Group, angel investor Ron Conway, Square CEO Jack Dorsey, actor Ashton Kutcher, and Facebook co-founder and Asana founder, Dustin Moskovitz.
Analysis: Flipboard is an easy news reading experience for the iPad. In April, Flipboard raised $50 million at an estimated $200 million valuation.
Estimated Value: $280 Million
Founded: March 2009
Business: Personal styling and fashion services including the sales of shoes, handbags, jewelry, and more for a monthly fee.
Location: Los Angeles, CA
More Info: About ShoeDazzle
CEO: Brian Lee
Investors: $40 million in May 2011 funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Polaris Ventures
Analysis: Shoedazzle offers its members personalised fashion, including shoes, jewelry, handbags, and other accessories. Users are charged to receive the monthly accessories at their doorsteps.
The company is expected to generate $70 million in 2011 revenue, up from $23 million in 2010. Shoedazzle raised $40 million in May of 2011, with a valuation north of $200 million.
Applying a 4x on 2011 revenue, we estimate Shoedazzle's valuation at $280 million.
Estimated Value: $300 million
Founded: 2007
Business: Online gaming site and virtual goods
Location: San Paulo, Brazil
More Info: About Vostu
CEO: Daniel Kaife
Investors: Raised $30 million from Tiger Management, Accel Partners, Intel Capital and General Catalyst Partners in late 2010.
Analysis: Vostu is an online gaming company that is big in Brazil. It has 42 million users.
Vostu raised $30 million at the end of last year at what we estimate was a $300 million post-money valuation. While the company has grown significantly since then, a lawsuit with Zynga is a potential risk for Vostu. We estimate that Vostu will do about $50 million of revenue this year. We use a 6x multiple, keeping the valuation at $300 million.
Estimated Valuation: $440 Million
Founded: 2009
Business: Flash sale site
Location: San Francisco, CA
More Info: About One Kings Lane
CEO: Doug Mack
Investors: Tiger Global Management, Institutional Venture Partners, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, and Greylock Partners
Analysis: The Wall Street Journal says One Kings Lane will likely generate $100 million in revenue this year, up from $30 million last year. Last week, the company raised $40 million at a $440 million valuation.
*We received new information after the list was published that called for One Kings Lane to be included.
Estimated Value: $700 million
Founded: 2007
Business: Online booking for doctor and dentist appointments
Location: New York, NY
More Info: About ZocDoc
Investors: Jeff Bezos, DST Global, The Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures, Mark Benioff, and SV Angel
Analysis: ZocDoc is an easy way to book last-minute doctor appointments online. It is used by more than 700,000 people per month. ZocDoc is free for patients and charges every featured practice $250 per doctor.
This summer, DST Global invested $50 million and Goldman Sachs invested $25 Million in ZocDoc at about a $700 million valuation.
Estimated Value: $1 billion
Founded: March 2009
Business: Storm8 is the creator of Role Playing Games on the iPhone, iPod Touch and Android device
Location: Redwood Shores, California
More Info: About Storm8
Investors: Accel Partners and Technology Crossover Ventures.
Analysis: Storm8 creates role playing games for mobile devices. It is rumoured to be raising a $300 million round at around a $1 billion valuation from the likes of Accel Partners and Technology Crossover Ventures. Zynga was interested in acquiring Storm8 but took its name out of the running because the price was too rich.
Estimated Value: $1.1 billion
Founded: 2006
Business: Spotify is a digital music service that provides access to millions of songs.
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
More Info: About Spotify
CEO: Daniel Ek
Investors: Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers and Digital Sky Technologies Global
Analysis: Spotify is enormously popular in Europe and recently launched in the US, where it has already amassed 2 million subscribers.
The $50 million Spotify raised in February was reportedly at a $1.1 billion valuation.
Estimated Value: $1.2 billion
Founded: 2003; Angry Birds launched December 2009
Business: Game development and merchandise, well known for the popular game, Angry Birds.
Location: Finland
More Info: About Rovio
CEO: Peter Vesterbacka
Investors: Accel Partners and Atomico Ventures
Analysis: In March, the Angry Birds maker raised $42 million from Accel Partners and Atomico Ventures at an estimated valuation of $200 million.
This year, we estimate the company is on track to generate $80 million of revenue, and it's supposedly raising an even bigger round at a $1.2 billion valuation.
Estimated value: $1.3 billion
Founded: August 2008
Business: Offers a global network of accommodations offered by locals.
Location: San Francisco, CA
More Info: About Airbnb
CEO: Brian Chesky
Investors: Andreessen Horowitz, DST Global, and General Catalyst invested $112 million in July.
Analysis: Airbnb is a short-term apartment rental service. The company raised $112 million in July, but Airbnb is not without its issues. Users have publicly complained about their apartments being destroyed by other Airbnb users.
Reports suggest that Airbnb will do north of $500 million of gross merchandise sales in 2011, and book net revenue of about 5% of that.
We put the company's value at $1.3 billion, which is about 2X gross merchandise sales and the reported valuation of the most recent financing.
Estimated Value: $1.6 billion
Founded: 2009
Business: Accept credit card payments anywhere with your iPhone, iPad or Android phone.
Location: San Francisco, CA
More Info: About Square
CEO: Jack Dorsey
Investors: In 2009, Khosla Ventures invested $10 million in Square. In January, Square raised $27.5 million from Sequoia Capital, Khosla Ventures, and Jeremy Stoppelman. In June, Square raised a massive $100 million round led by Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and Tiger Global Management.
Analysis: Earlier this year, Square raised capital at a $240 million valuation. In June, it raised an additional $100 million; two inside sources say the round valued Square at $1.6 billion.
Square is getting used by more and more small businesses, but it is still largely unprofitable. The New York Times reports, 'Square is on track to notch gross revenue of about $40 million. But its adjusted operating income is expected to be in the red, at negative $20 million. The hope is for Square to reach profitability in 2012 with gross revenue of at least $200 million.'
Estimated Value: $4 billion
Founded: 2007
Business: Dropbox is a free service that lets you bring your photos, docs, and videos anywhere and share them easily.
Location: San Francisco, CA
More Info: About Dropbox
CEO: Drew Houston
Investors: Dropbox is rumoured to have closed a massive round at a $4 billion valuation led by Index Ventures last month. It received seed money from Y Combinator and, in fall 2008, Sequoia Capital led a $7.2M Series A with Accel Partners.
Analysis: Before the round was reported last month, rumours were flying that Dropbox could be worth as much as $8 billion. Due to tanking markets or an interest in specific investors, Dropbox settled for a lower valuation.
The $4 billion valuation could be justified. Dropbox makes it easy to store and backup documents in the cloud, sync them between devices and retrieve them later. It solves a problem everyone has, so it has a very big potential market.
Dropbox's costs are always going to go down, because cloud computing costs are always getting cheaper. On the revenue side, Dropbox's revenues are always going to go up. It's a freemium business model, and freemiums works best when the value of the services go up over time. Most people won't pay to back up a few files on Dropbox. They'll pay to store them all.
