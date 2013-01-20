15 Gorgeous Vacation Homes For $500,000 Or Less

Photo: Zillow

Let’s be honest –– this is around the time of year when the Winter Blues start to set in for those of us sticking it out above the Mason Dixon Line. You might be craving sand and surf on a tropical island, but why not find a slice of paradise somewhere a little closer to home?



We teamed up with home real estate marketplace Zillow to comb through millions of home and rental listings to find 15 stellar vacation homes for under $500,000.

If that’s not exactly in your price range, a lot of these gems are available as short-term rentals, too.

A beach house in Alligator Point, Fla.: $350,000 Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Single Family: 925 sq. ft. Ditch the daily grind and kick back in this beach-side dream house. You'll have 100 feet of sand to yourself, and a lot next door in case you decide to expand the property. Bonus: It comes fully furnished, with refinished oak floors, a remodeled kitchen and new countertops. Not interested in buying? You can rent the place by the week. See the listing here. A two-story lake house in Galveston, Tx.: $367,000 Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Single Family: 1,740 sq. ft, If you'd rather have a lake than back yard, this is the place for you. Sailors and casual boaters will love zipping around the Gulf at this two-story gem in Galveston, Tx. Bonus: There's a dock to park your own personal water taxi, too. See the listing here. A gated home by the golf course in Las Vegas, Nev.: $425,888 Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 3

Single Family: 2,347 sq. ft. If hitting the golf course is your idea of TLC, why not vacation in a home overlooking the green? This Old Pasadena Ca.-style home is in a gated community, and features a full view of the golf course from the living room. Bonus: A salt water pool brings the beach to you. See the listing here. A vacation home fit for a family in Las Vegas, Nev.: $440,000 Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Single Family: 3,648 sq. ft.

If you're vacationing with a brood, you'll want a house with plenty of space to spread out. This four-bedroom find in Las Vegas might fit the bill. It has a sizable backyard, a waterfall pool and a covered patio if you're craving shade on hot desert days. See the listing here. Your very own cottage on the bay in Newport Beach, Calif.: $450,000 Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Single Family: 1,160 sq. ft. If you're looking for a modern flair, check out this 2007 cottage in Newport Beach. Bonus: It's located in a resort-style townhouse community, which means you won't have to clean the pool yourself. See the listing here. A townhouse on the water in San Rafael, Calif.: $450,000 Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 3

Single Family: 1,408 sq. ft. If the view alone isn't enough to convince you, wait 'til you see the stats on this lovely townhouse in San Rafael, Calif. It comes with a fireplace, a fenced-in yard, three closets in the master bedroom, and a brand new kitchen range. See the listing here. A place with a pool in Palm Springs, Calif.: $450,000 Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Single Family: 2,102 sq. ft. If you're looking for a private beach, you'll like the free-form pool at this Palm Springs home. There's a mini-bridge, which we're sure would make for a good photo-op. Bonus: The guys at Zillow estimate this home is actually worth about $350,000 ---- so you might have some bargaining power. See the listing here. An exclusive retreat in Islamorada, Fla.: $459,000 Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 3

Single Family: 1,376 sq. ft. If image matters, what could look better than a spot in one of Florida's most coveted gated communities? It's home to 52 single-family houses overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, and comes with a heated pool and two private beaches. Bonus: You're only 90 minutes away from hitting the town in Key West and Miami. See the listing here. A quaint spot on the Bayou in Des Allemands, La.: $289,900 Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

Single-family: 2,600 sq. ft. So long as you steer clear of hurricane season, this single-family home in Lousiana would make a cozy place to get away. It features high ceilings, a mother-in-law apartment with a private entrance, and a screened-in pool. See the listing here. A vintage getaway in Green Valley, Ariz.: $475,000 Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2.5

Single Family: 2,457 sq. ft. This home is vintage on the outside and modern chic on the inside, thanks to a $200,000 remodel. The house sits on nearly 3 acres of 'pristine desert.' Bonus: A kitchen fit for an at-home chef. See the listing here. A place with palm trees in Bradenton, Fla.: $475,000 Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Single Family: 2,645 sq. ft. Another good find for families, this three-bedroom pad in Bradenton, Fla. features all new construction and a whole-house water filtration system. See the listing here. A fully furnished find in Coral Springs, Fla.: $474,998 Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

Single Family: 3,405 sq. ft. If Tuscany is your kind of place, you'll find a slice of Italian style in this four-bedroom home in sunny Coral Springs, Fla. It's loaded with upgrades, including high grade granite countertops, a central kitchen island that comes loaded with a Jenn Aire 6-Burner Electric Cook Top. See the listing here. Two vacation homes in one in Sun Lakes, Ariz.: $479,000 Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Single Family: 2,200 sq. ft. Anyone with a small family would feel right at home in this contemporary home with a move-in ready casita attached. Bonus: A $7,000 built-in wet bar in the bonus room, an enclosed courtyard and a negative edge heated pool & spa. See the listing here. A resort for three in Scottsdale, Ariz.: $485,000 Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Single Family: 2,042 This 'barely lived-in' three-bedroom comes with a bathroom in each room and a resort-style vibe.

When you're not hosting parties in the spacious living room, take in the mountain view from the covered patio or chill at the community pool, spa, clubhouse and workout facility. See the listing here. A log home on the lake in Granbury, Tx.: $469,900 Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Single Family: Size not available. If you're into a rustic vibe (or a fan of bad Keanu Reeves movies), a log cabin on the lake could be the ticket. Bonus: Catch the view of the lake from one of two covered decks, a fishing pier, or day dock. See the listing here. Looking for a change of scenery? Check out the hottest neighborhoods in the U.S. right now >

