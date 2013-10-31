The 15 Most Bizarrely Unnecessary Sexy Halloween Costumes Of 2013

It’s about to be Halloween, which means that we’re about to see another round of totally bizarre “sexy” costumes.
Beyond the usual sexy cheerleader and sexy nurse costumes, some people are coming up with even more gratuitously sexy costume ideas.
From our research, it seems just about anything can get sexy thrown in front of it on Halloween, from Barney to Osama Bin Laden to a “sexy” ear of corn.
Take a look at some of the most unnecessarily sexy costumes we were able to find.
SEXY HULK HOGAN: Trumped only by the actual Hulk Hogan sex tape on our list of things we never want to see.
SEXY LINK FROM THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: A great way to get hit on all night, but only by dudes you wouldn't be caught dead with.
SEXY KERMIT THE FROG: You can't just put Kermit's face on a dress and call it 'Sexy Kermit The Frog.' Or maybe you can.
