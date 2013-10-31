The 15 Most Bizarrely Unnecessary Sexy Halloween Costumes Of 2013

Aaron Taube, Laura Stampler
Sexy barney halloween costumeYandy

It’s about to be Halloween, which means that we’re about to see another round of totally bizarre “sexy” costumes.

Beyond the usual sexy cheerleader and sexy nurse costumes, some people are coming up with even more gratuitously sexy costume ideas.

From our research, it seems just about anything can get sexy thrown in front of it on Halloween, from Barney to Osama Bin Laden to a “sexy” ear of corn.

Take a look at some of the most unnecessarily sexy costumes we were able to find.

SEXY HULK HOGAN: Trumped only by the actual Hulk Hogan sex tape on our list of things we never want to see.

SEXY BARNEY: No childhood memory is safe.

'SEXY X-RAYED HOTTIE': We're not really sure how this is sexy.

SEXY MILEY CYRUS AND ROBIN THICKE: We're all better off forgetting this ever happened.

SEXY LINK FROM THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: A great way to get hit on all night, but only by dudes you wouldn't be caught dead with.

SEXY PIZZA: Yum?

SEXY KERMIT THE FROG: You can't just put Kermit's face on a dress and call it 'Sexy Kermit The Frog.' Or maybe you can.

SEXY FURRY PARTY ANIMAL: It's a teddy, get it?

SEXY JOKER: Creeped out just thinking about it.

SEXY SCOOBY DOO: We would get a sexy Daphne, even sexy Velma, but Scooby? Ruh-roh.

SEXY NATIVE AMERICAN: Reuse at Thanksgiving for maximum awfulness.

SEXY CORN: Solid effort, but there's really not much you can do with corn.

SEXY PAC MAN: Wait, no ghosts?

SEXY BABY: Wrong on so many levels.

SEXY OSAMA BIN LADEN: Ugh.

Pets celebrate Halloween, too.

Now take a look at the bizarre world of sexy costumes ... for pets>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.