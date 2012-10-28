The 15 Most Bizarrely Unnecessary Sexy Halloween Costumes Of 2012

Laura Stampler
One of the scariest parts of Halloween is the ability for the costume industry to turn even the most chaste and unobjectionable character or inanimate object into a “sexy” one.It seems just about anything can get sexy thrown in front of it on Halloween, from a lamp to George Washington to, that’s right, a body bag.

Adults, in the United States, will spend an estimated $8 billion on Halloween this year, mostly on themselves rather than their kids. But just because they’re spending on average of $80 on costumes — up from $72 last year — that doesn’t mean they’re spending it on more material. 

mummy’s Scooby Doo costume might have significantly less fur than her kid’s. Ruh roh.

SEXY GEORGE WASHINGTON: What would Martha have to say about this?

SEXY OSCAR THE GROUCH: Yandy.com calls this a trash monster. We call it a trashy monster.

SEXY OSAMA BIN LADEN: No explanatory caption necessary.

SEXY LAMP: Who even knew lamps could be sexy?

SEXY SCRABBLE: This is what all Scrabble champions look like.

SEXY SUPER MARIO: Yandy.com mislabeled this keeper: Sexy Red Plumber. Nothing says sexy like a cleavage mustache.

SEXY CARE BEARS: I don't remember them sitting like that.

SEXY SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS: Halloween is determined to ruin every single one of your childhood favourites.

SEXY PAC MAN: Without the matching underwear appliqué this definitely wouldn't have worked.

SEXY ROOSTER: I never imagined to see sexy and rooster in the same sentence let alone costume description.

SEXY WATERMELON: This fruit costume is the pits.

SEXY SCOOBY DOO: We would get a sexy Daphne, even sexy Velma, but Scooby? Ruh-roh.

