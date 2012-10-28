The 15 Most Bizarrely Unnecessary Sexy Halloween Costumes Of 2012

Photo: Yandy

One of the scariest parts of Halloween is the ability for the costume industry to turn even the most chaste and unobjectionable character or inanimate object into a “sexy” one.It seems just about anything can get sexy thrown in front of it on Halloween, from a lamp to George Washington to, that’s right, a body bag.



Adults, in the United States, will spend an estimated $8 billion on Halloween this year, mostly on themselves rather than their kids. But just because they’re spending on average of $80 on costumes — up from $72 last year — that doesn’t mean they’re spending it on more material.

mummy’s Scooby Doo costume might have significantly less fur than her kid’s. Ruh roh.

